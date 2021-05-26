Uttarakhand: Indian Medical Association Sends Rs 1000 Crore Defamation Notice To Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) - Uttarakhand has sent a defamation notice of Rs 1000 crore to Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, following his remarks on allopathy doctors, which drew flak.

The notice issued by the national voluntary organisation of doctors stated that if he doesn't post a video countering the statements given by him and tender a written apology within the next 15 days, then a sum of Rs 1000 crore will be demanded from him, reported Livemint.

President of the organisation, Ajay Khanna said that the letter has been sent to the chief minister and chief secretary on Monday.

Dr Khanna said that the Union government also sent a notice to Ramdev on the same statin that his statement is considered incorrect.

Ramdev withdrew his statements on allopathic medicine after receiving a strong-worded letter from Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan who called his remarks "inappropriate".

"We do not oppose modern medical science and allopathy. We believe that allopathy has shown immense progress in surgery and the lifesaving system and served humanity. My statement has been quoted as part of a WhatsApp message that I was reading during a meeting of volunteers. I am sorry if it has hurt anyone's sentiment," wrote Ramdev in his letter to the Union Health Minister in Hindi.

