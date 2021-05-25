Singapore Gives Green Signal To COVID Breath Test, Will Deliver Results In One Minute

Detection of COVID-19 would be possible with a breath test that has been designed to provide the results in one minute. The breath-analysis test was approved in Singapore.

Called the 'BreFence Go COVID-19' breath test system, it has been developed by Breathonix, a spin-off company of the National University of Singapore (NUS), reported Bloomberg.

A spin-off company is when an existing organisation separates a part of its section and creates a new business.

The Mechanism

According to reports, it works like a standard breathalyzer test where a person blows into the one-sided valve (to prevent cross-contamination) to create a 'breath signature'.



The test is designed to identify volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in an individual's exhaled breath. VOCs are produced by biochemical reactions in the human cell. As the VOCs signature (breath signature) of a healthy person's breath differs from an ill person, any change in the organic compounds would be considered markers for diseases such as COVID-19, reported Medical Device Network.

A machine learning software assesses the VOCs biomarkers and delivers results within 60 seconds.

The Cost

The test will sell for S$5 ($3.80) to S$20 each, said Du Fang, the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO).



The Use

Preliminary reports mention that the test would play a crucial role in restarting the country's travel industry which contributes significantly to the economy. It will use the test in a trial process to screen incoming travellers from Malaysia. Anyone who tests positive would have to undergo an RT-PCR test.













