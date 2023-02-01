Indian Government Launches ‘Stay Safe Online’ Campaign To Raise Cybersecurity Awareness

According to a circular released by the State Council of Educational Research (SCERT) on Monday, the Union Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology (MeitY) would undertake a cyber awareness campaign dubbed "Stay Safe Online Campaign" during India's G20 chairmanship (January 30).

During previous presidencies, MeitY, the Nodal Ministry for the G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG), has led India in a number of working groups and ministerial sessions.

‘Save Students And Youth’

The MeitY will conduct a cyber awareness campaign with the aim of educating different user groups about the responsible use of social media platforms, digital payments, and the internet in India, a report by The Indian Express said.

“During India's G20 presidency, MeitY will focus on three priority areas, namely Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), Cyber Security, and Digital Skill Development, together with the Stay Safe Online campaign and DIA programme under the DEWG”, the circular said.

As students use social media intensively and become targets of online fraudsters and cybercriminals, the campaign aims to protect students and young people from these dangers.

"India believes in the philosophy of inclusion. India's population scale and open source 'public digital platforms' such as UPI and Aadhaar have delivered economic and social inclusion and spurred innovation. The campaign has the humanitarian way of thinking," Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw said while launching the campaign.

Sustainable Solution

MeitY aspires to advance the goal of the digital transformation of the international digital economy for the provision of public services through innovation and a workforce with the necessary digital skills for the future in a safe cyberspace.

Addressing the gathering, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said, "Solutions springing from India will not be solutions for 1.4 billion people of the world but for the next 5 billion people of the world who will move from poverty to middle class."

A quiz on "Cyber Hygiene Practices" has been launched as part of the campaign from January 1 through February 15 to promote online safety and recommended practices for cyber hygiene.

