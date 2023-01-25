All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
5G Networks Potential Enabler Of Cyber-Crimes & Terror Activities, Says Police Report

Image Credits: Pexels, Pexels (representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

5G Networks Potential Enabler Of Cyber-Crimes & Terror Activities, Says Police Report

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

India,  25 Jan 2023 9:28 AM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal | 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Looking into the many loopholes and vulnerabilities of the high-speed 5G network, the Police report has warned about the key security concerns such as drug trafficking, human and organ trafficking, money laundering, and terror financing.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

With telecom providers introducing 5G networks in hundreds of cities and establishing better and faster connectivity, the other side of the story often gets overlooked. Addressing the issues that arise along with such network systems, a few Indian Police Service (IPS) officers have submitted a report at a top cop's meet. Warning against the many loopholes and vulnerabilities of the high-speed 5G network, the Police officials looked into several key security concerns. The report suggests that the 5G network provides a perfect platform for middlemen and agents to build linkages for crimes such as drug trafficking, human and organ trafficking, money laundering, and terror financing.

A Growing Network Susceptible To Attacks

The papers, written by the IPS officers, were submitted at the conference of director generals of police (DGPs) and inspector general of police (IGPs), which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It saw the participation of over 350 top police officers of the country, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, and many other prominent ministers.

The report noted that the 5G network, built on easily accessible and open Internet protocols, makes it highly vulnerable to cyber-attacks and could compromise the entire security grid of a nation. With the real-time 5G networks, cryptocurrencies and decentralised banking systems gained popularity and made it challenging to trace back to linkages and financial trails. This makes it an ideal space to carry out criminal and illegal activities. They instead suggested that a reserved 5G bandwidth with highly secured equipment should be developed to ensure that sensitive government and military-related communications can be carried out with the least cyber risk.

Generating Unsecured And Untraceable Routes

One of the issues posed by the 5G network is IDOR (Insecure Direct Object Reference), which speaks of the unsecured routes of radio interface encryption. Along with this, due to network function virtualisation (NFV), cyber-criminals can easily employ or execute attacks to access and even alter telephone numbers to be monitored. Despite the number of improvements and security advancements, these are equally exploitable by a tech-savvy mind.

Yet another issue highlighted with 5G is the operations of edge computing. In this system, the processing is done at decentralised inter-communicating nodes close to the user network. With no central node from where the data passes, the system furthers the concern of data collection for security establishments.

With such 5G systems enabled to support millions of Artificial Intelligence (AI) based devices, it raises the probability of a massive increase in attack surface for cybercriminals. As the market for such crimes widens, manufacturers could also try to sell the valuable data to marketers for targeted advertising and, even worse invasion of privacy.

As per a report by NDTV, improving holistic cyber security is the only solution to this newly created 5G ecosystem. The report views every Internet of Things (IoT) devices as a potential attack point and suggests safeguards in the form of consumer education and purchasing devices from trusted sources, among others. Furthermore, mobile operators have been advised to adopt a hybrid cloud-based approach that would locally store sensitive data.

Also Read: 'We Think Digital': NCW Ties Up With Meta & CyberPeace To Offer Digital Training To Over 1 Million Women

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
5G network 
cyber crimes 
Terror activity 
Police report 
National Security 
Cyberattacks 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X