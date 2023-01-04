'Are You The CEO Of..': Indian Couple Who Matched On This CEO's Platform Reacts After Meeting Him In Person

It always becomes an exciting experience to meet someone unexpectedly who has played a crucial role in making your life full of happiness and joy. Recently, the man behind millions of happy marriages, the CEO of Matrimony.com, Murugavel Janakiraman, was on a trip to Turkey with his wife Deepa and close business friends when he met an Indian couple.

He was on an airport bus to board a flight to Cappadocia after completing his Istanbul trip. In the same bus, there was an Indian couple who matched and tied the knot after meeting each other on Elite Matrimony (Matrimony.com's venture). Janakiraman was recognised by the bride, and she asked him, "Are you Murugavel Janakiraman of Matrimony.com?" He replied to the bride with a "yes."

Following this, she shared her journey of meeting her husband on Elite Matrimony and thanked Janakiraman for the service. Notably, several other couples in India have found their life partner and live happily married lives due to Janakiraman's platform.

Reacting to this incident, the CEO took to LinkedIn and mentioned, "While I meet many couples regularly who found their life partner through our services, it was a pleasant experience of meeting a recently married couple in Turkey. While they were on their honeymoon, my wife Deepa and I were also there to celebrate our 23rd wedding anniversary."

Going Down The Memory Lane

Notably, Janakiraman and his life partner also met through the same service 23 years ago, which led to the launch of his success story. The Indian couple on the bus took him and his wife down memory lane when they started their married life together. He also mentioned, "This incident reiterates our firm belief of uniting more and more people through happy marriages."

After he shared the entire incident as a post on LinkedIn, it went viral and garnered more than 3,000 likes and several reactions from the netizens. In reply to the post, a user wrote, "Your business is about giving meaning to millions of people's lives. While many businesses can touch the lives of people, here is one business which strikes an emotional chord as well. Hats off for conceiving such a venture and making a success of it."

Another user said, "Lovely...reinstates your faith & trust in your business. You & Kumaravel (Naturals) have made a paradigm shift in an otherwise very traditional & customary, and unorganised segment of a business into a very trusted, scalable and organised business model in the shortest period of time. It also shows that Indian markets and Indians are highly adaptive and adoptive to new ideas and technology. Keep rocking and Have a great New Year ahead."

How His Own Match Became His Success?

Murugavel Janakiraman completed his graduation in Statistics from the Presidency College (Chennai) and attended the University of Madras to complete the MCA course. He also did a Post Graduate program from the Harvard School of Business.

Things started changing when he started working in the United States in 1997 as a consultant and discovered the Internet. He always wanted to do something on the Internet. After observing the internet space and offerings for the Indian community, he coded a website called sysindia.com in the same year, through which he offered daily calendars, festival reminders, and online matchmaking services to his Tamil community.

As a one-man army, he continued working in SysIndia and his daytime job for over two years. One day he dropped his profile for matchmaking, and his current father-in-law asked him for his horoscope. Soon after a few days, Janakiraman had his match and found his life partner. It changed everything in his life, and he went on to do an exclusive matrimonial service.

Also Read: Delhi High Court Directs Government To Ensure Free Food & Medical Treatment For Poor HIV Patients