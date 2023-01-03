All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Delhi High Court Directs Government To Ensure Free Food & Medical Treatment For Poor HIV Patients

Image Credit: Delhi High Court, Freepik (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Delhi High Court Directs Government To Ensure Free Food & Medical Treatment For Poor HIV Patients

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Delhi,  3 Jan 2023 12:49 PM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal | 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The Delhi High Court's directions came after hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) plea filed by numerous displaced and homeless persons with HIV and other ailments, who couldn't afford food or medical treatment independently.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In its recent judgment, the Delhi government has been directed by the Delhi High Court to ensure free medical treatment and food for HIV/AIDS-positive patients below the poverty line and unable to afford both things independently.

A division of the bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad mentioned that the government should comply with statutory provisions made under the Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017, as well as Delhi Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (Ombudsman and Legal Proceedings) Rules, 2022.

The Delhi High Court's directions for the government came after hearing Public Interest Litigation (PIL) plea filed by numerous displaced and homeless persons with HIV and other ailments. The plea also sought other demands, including well-being, safety, housing, counseling, caregivers, hot-cooked meals, and 24-hour hospice for HIV/AIDS-positive patients.

Delhi Government Responds

In response, the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has informed the Delhi High Court that National AIDS Control Programme has been implemented in Delhi since 1998 by the Delhi State AIDS Society under the technical and financial support of the Centre's National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO).

They added that the government's December 19, 2022 status report has shown that several schemes and measures have been taken to provide assistance and aid to HIV-positive patients in the national capital.

The Delhi High Court has also considered a scheme in the public domain titled 'Travel concession scheme for PLHIVS/CLHIVs for People/Children infected with HIV, attending the ART (Anti-retroviral therapy) centers in Delhi for undertaking visits to the ART centers.' Under this scheme, the Delhi government has more than 120 beneficiaries and 420 applications in-process, reported The Indian Express.

Disposing off the PIL plea, the court considered the Delhi Government for ensuring compliance with the 2017 Act. Under the same, all the possible steps were taken to provide affordable treatment to HIV-affected individuals.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Madrasas Set To Provide 'Modern Education,' Introduce NCERT Syllabus From This Year

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Delhi High Court 
Delhi Government 
HIV 
AIDS 

Must Reads

More Than Nursery! Plant Creches Are Unique Solutions To Help Take Care Of Plants In Owner's Absence, Know How
Delhi High Court Directs Government To Ensure Free Food & Medical Treatment For Poor HIV Patients
Centre Proposes Draft Rules & Self-Regulatory Body For Online Gaming; All You Need To Know
Once Suffering From Back Injury Now Runs A Fitness Firm, Know-How This IT Professional Established 'Fittr'
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X