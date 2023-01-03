All section
Caste discrimination
Uttar Pradesh: Madrasas Set To Provide Modern Education, Introduce NCERT Syllabus From This Year

Image Credit: Wikimedia, Unsplash (Representational)

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

Ronit Kumar Singh

Uttar Pradesh,  3 Jan 2023 10:59 AM GMT

Along with religious instructions, the UP Board of Madrasas has started preparations to implement NCERT Syllabus this year. The students from the new academic year will get to study subjects like Maths, Science, and Computer.

Madrasas in India came up in the seventh century to impart Islamic (religion) and cultural teachings free of cost. Over the years, the Madrasas developed into educational institutions, playing a vital role in modern Indian history. It has promoted the cultural identity among children from the Muslim community by teaching them religious identity and historical facts, unlike other educational institutes.

The educational structure is now changing in the state of Uttar Pradesh (UP), where most Madrasas are identified. The Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrasas has started its preparations to implement the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus for the students from the new academic year.

Students To Get Modern Education

The Madrasas in UP will now impart modern education along with religious and cultural studies. Announcing the same, the Chairman of Madrasa Education Council, Iftikhar Ahmed Javed, said that the NCERT syllabus would be implemented in Madrasas across the state in the new academic year. He mentioned that the new syllabus would be released in March 2023, after which the students studying UP Madrasas will learn subjects like Mathematics, Science, and Computers, reported News18.

He said, "Madrasa children will also study the NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) syllabus this year. Modern education will be given along with religious education."

Adding to this initiative, the Waqf Board Chairman highlighted that religious education would be given to children for one hour (6:30 am to 7:30 am). Following this, the classes for other subjects will be conducted from 8 am to 2 pm daily. Such initiatives will help the students studying at UP Madrasas to get educational exposure and join the academic mainstream to prepare better for the future.

