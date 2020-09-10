India Installs Obstacles At Strategic Heights Along LAC, Warns China 'Not To Cross over'

The Indian Army has installed barbed wires at heights occupied by India along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), warning China not to enter its territory as the People's Liberation Army (PLA) has made several attempts to close in on Indian positions.



"This has been done to discourage them from coming close to areas we are occupying. It's a temporary obstacle to convey our intent to the aggressive manoeuvres by the Chinese," an official told India Today. "The message is loud and clear, don't come into our area."

With the Chinese troops firing gunshots in the air while trying to occupy Indian positions north of Rezang La on September 7, the Indian Army has also said that it will respond in a similar way.

Images of Chinese troops armed with a a knife-blade mounted on a pole, have gone viral. During the Galwan clash in June that claimed at least 20 Indian Army soldiers' lives, the Chinese were armed with iron-studded clubs, among other weapons.