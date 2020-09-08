India-China Standoff: 'Warning Shots' Fired Along LAC Near Pangong Lake In Ladakh

Warning shots were fired on the night of September 7 along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh where Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in a standoff for over four months now.



The Chinese Ministry of Defence had put out a statement claiming that there was an instance where shots were fired in presence of the Indian Army and the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

"The Indian army again illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control in Shenpao mountain near the south bank of Pangong Tso Lake on Monday," PLA Western Theater Command spokesperson Colonel Zhang Shuili claimed.

Commenting to the incident, a source in the Indian Army told India Today "warning shots" were fired after Chinese troops fired at Indian positions, adding that there was a limited exchange.

"Troops on along the LAC have been on high alert ever since they took control of Kaala top and Helmet top," the source said adding, "Chinese troops have been making advances to regain control of the two strategic peaks overlooking PLA camps."

The Indian Army has increased its buildup near the Shepao Mountain on the southern side of Pangong Tso, the same area where the Army fired 'warning shots' after spotting Chinese troops moving towards the mountain top in darkness.

On the other hand, Chinese Western Theater Commander, Colonel Zhang Shuili said, "During the operation, Indian Army blatantly fired threats to the patrol personnel of the Chinese border guards who had made representations, and the Chinese border guards were forced to take countermeasures to stabilize the situation on the ground."



Colonel Shuili urged the Indian side to refrain from such "provocative actions", requesting India to probe those who fired the shots.

He further added, "They are serious military provocations and are of very bad nature. We request the Indian side to immediately stop dangerous actions, immediately withdraw cross-line personnel, strictly restrain front-line troops, and strictly investigate and punish personnel who fired shots to ensure that similar incidents do not occur again."

This is the first recorded instance of firing on the India-China border since 1975. Tension along the LAC has been escalating despite multiple rounds of military and diplomatic dialogue.



