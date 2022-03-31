All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Over 22% Of Total Applications For NDA Entrance By Women Candidates
Image Credi: Pxfuel (Representative image)
Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Over 22% Of Total Applications For NDA Entrance By Women Candidates

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  31 March 2022 9:11 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Women candidates comprised of the 22 per cent of the total 6,69,000 applications for the National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance test. The entrance test is held twice every year.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

After the Supreme Court rejected the government's argument that restraining women candidates from the Pune-based National Defence Academy was a policy decision, it passed an interim order allowing women candidates to sit for the exam. Therefore, women aspirants comprised nearly 22 per cent of the total applications, with 1,47,000 registrations for the exam. Last year, the government received 1,78,000 applications from women candidates, including 31 per cent of the total 5,70,000 applications. The country's premier training institute exam is held twice every year. NDA-1, 2022 is scheduled to be held on April 10, 2022.

Women Candidates Allowed Only In Certain Branches

Hindustan Times reported former Army Officer Shalini Singh, "The last (exam) was the first attempt, so there was a lot of excitement. However, through conversations with women from tier-2 cities and studying in class 11, I learned that not many are aware that they can apply for the defence exam. There is also not much knowledge on how women need to go about it". Till the top court's ruling last year, women candidates were allowed to serve in certain branches of the Indian Army, Navy and Airforce in the Short Service Commission category.

After the last year's exam, the Union Public Service Commission declared only 19 women candidates successful. Therefore, the Supreme Court also questioned the government's logic behind restricting women cadets to only 19 in a course. The government had answered that the figure is derived from the current requirements of the Indian Armed Forces. Moreover, it further said that "a considered decision has been taken" to allot ten vacancies for women cadets in the NDA for the army, three for the navy and six for the air force, respectively.

Also Read: Dalit Trans Woman Brutally Beaten By Partner's Family Of Dominant Caste

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
Indian Armed Forces 
Application 
Women Candidates 
NDA 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X