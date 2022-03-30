Dalit Trans Woman Brutally Beaten By Partner's Family Of Dominant Caste

Udhaya, a transgender woman from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli, was critically injured after they were brutally beaten by her partner's family, which belonged to a dominant caste. The incident took place on March 24 when her partner left her at the temple where they got married. However, later the partner's family arrived and took Udhaya to their place on the pretext of being happy and accepting their relationship. However, after the family members started beating her, her husband pleaded with them to let her go.

Dropped By Road When Unconscious

In a video shared by trans rights activist Grace Banu on Twitter, Udhaya, a folk artist and a transwoman, is seen talking about the violence she had faced from her partner's family. She said, "They beat me up, tortured me and used abusive words. They also tried to stab me with a knife, but I managed to get hold of it and throw it away", The NewsMinute reported. Further, she added that her partner's mother verbally hurled casteist and transphobic remarks at her. In the video, she says how her partner tied a thaali (mangalsutra) around her neck. While detailing the violence she faced at the hands of Balanand's mother and brother, she said that she lost consciousness and was taken outside and dropped by the road.









Case Registered Against 5 People

She was first admitted to the Tirunelveli district government hospital by other transgender persons who came to her aid. Later, she was shifted to Nagercoil Government Hospital on March 26 because of her poor health condition. After the incident, Grace Banu said, "Udhaya is unable to open one of her eyes now because of the violence. She should get justice. Until then, we will not get her discharged from the hospital".

The Police said that a case had been registered against five people, Udhaya's partner Balanand, his parents and two other relatives – under three sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, IPC sections 506(2) (criminal intimidation), 355 (assault or unlawful force with intent to dishonour a person), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 294(b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words) at the Palavoor police station.While all five accused have been absconding since the incident, the Police has formed a special investigation team to catch them.

