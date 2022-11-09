All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Never Underestimate Underdogs: Aruna Miller Creates History, Becomes First Indian-American To Win Maryland LG Race

Image Credit: Twitter/ Rohit Sharma

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'Never Underestimate Underdogs': Aruna Miller Creates History, Becomes First Indian-American To Win Maryland LG Race

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Others/World,  9 Nov 2022 8:56 AM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal | 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

After the United States completed its voting for critical mid-term elections, Aruna Miller emerged as the first ever Indian-American to win the Lieutenant Governor race in Maryland.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

An Indian American has scripted history in the critical on-going mid-term elections in the United States. Aruna Miller became the first immigrant to hold the office of Lieutenant Governor in Maryland. After Rishi Sunak's historic win in the United Kingdom as the Prime Minister, Miller's win is another moment of triumph for Indians.

'Never Underestimate The Underdogs': Miller

After her win, Miller took to Twitter and wrote, "Maryland, tonight you showed the nation what a small but mighty state could do when democracy is on the ballot. You chose unity over division, expanding rights over restricting rights, and hope over fear. You chose Wes Moore and me as your next Governor and Lieutenant Governor."

She added, "The moral to this story is, NEVER EVER underestimate the underdogs. And guess what – we'll always look out for the underdogs. We see you. We hear you. We believe in you. And @iamwesmoore and I are going to fight for you."

Along with Aruna, her running mate, Wes Moore, has also made history in Maryland after becoming the first-ever black governor of the state. He is only the third black governor in the United States elected so far.

Who Is Aruna Miller?

Aruna Miller (58) comes from Hyderabad, India, and immigrated to the United States (US) when she was seven. She completed her graduation in civil engineering in 1989 from the Missouri University of Science and Technology. Later, she became a permanent citizen of the US in 2000 and worked at the local department of Transportation in Montgomery County.

She represented District 15 in the Maryland House of Delegates from 2010 to 2018 and ran for Congress in 2018 in Maryland's 6th Congressional District, where she finished second out of eight candidates, reported Hindustan Times.

Aruna is married to Dave Millers and has three daughters. Since the beginning of her political career, she has been popular among Indian Americans in Maryland. Several Republican and Trump supporters supported her during the mid-term elections and raised campaign funds.

Also Read: Social Justice To Country's Poor? SC Upholds 10% Quota For EWS, Says 'No Violation Of Constitution'

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Aruna Miller 
US Mid Term Election 
Lieutenant Governor of Maryland 

Must Reads

IIM Nagpur Trains Over 300 Orange Producers On Innovative Agriculture Practices, To Benefit 2 Lakh Farmers
Economic Backwardness, Social Stigma Cannot Be Reason for Medical Termination of Pregnancy: Kerala HC
Old Video From China Tourism Day Viral As Visuals From Kerala
No, A Hindu Did Not Burn Quran In Shahjahanpur; No Communal Angle In Case Of Burning Of Quran
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X