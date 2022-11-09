'Never Underestimate Underdogs': Aruna Miller Creates History, Becomes First Indian-American To Win Maryland LG Race

An Indian American has scripted history in the critical on-going mid-term elections in the United States. Aruna Miller became the first immigrant to hold the office of Lieutenant Governor in Maryland. After Rishi Sunak's historic win in the United Kingdom as the Prime Minister, Miller's win is another moment of triumph for Indians.

'Never Underestimate The Underdogs': Miller

After her win, Miller took to Twitter and wrote, "Maryland, tonight you showed the nation what a small but mighty state could do when democracy is on the ballot. You chose unity over division, expanding rights over restricting rights, and hope over fear. You chose Wes Moore and me as your next Governor and Lieutenant Governor."

She added, "The moral to this story is, NEVER EVER underestimate the underdogs. And guess what – we'll always look out for the underdogs. We see you. We hear you. We believe in you. And @iamwesmoore and I are going to fight for you."

Along with Aruna, her running mate, Wes Moore, has also made history in Maryland after becoming the first-ever black governor of the state. He is only the third black governor in the United States elected so far.

Who Is Aruna Miller?

Aruna Miller (58) comes from Hyderabad, India, and immigrated to the United States (US) when she was seven. She completed her graduation in civil engineering in 1989 from the Missouri University of Science and Technology. Later, she became a permanent citizen of the US in 2000 and worked at the local department of Transportation in Montgomery County.

She represented District 15 in the Maryland House of Delegates from 2010 to 2018 and ran for Congress in 2018 in Maryland's 6th Congressional District, where she finished second out of eight candidates, reported Hindustan Times.

Aruna is married to Dave Millers and has three daughters. Since the beginning of her political career, she has been popular among Indian Americans in Maryland. Several Republican and Trump supporters supported her during the mid-term elections and raised campaign funds.

