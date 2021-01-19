'Withdraw Discriminatory Policy For Indian Users': Centre Tells WhatsApp

The centre has asked WhatsApp to repeal any change in the app's privacy policy for users in India, which is the app's biggest market, NDTV reported. The government has written to the Facebook-owned app's global CEO Will Cathcart listing concerns over information security of users.

WhatsApp's recent privacy policy change of integrating user data with other Facebook companies has sparked concerns about the safety of user data.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology also objected to how WhatsApp force its users to accept the privacy policies, without giving an option to them to opt-out.

After widespread outrage and users shifting to Signal and Telegram, WhatsApp postponed its data-sharing policy change. The smartphone app cancelled its February 8 deadline for accepting the update to its terms concerning sharing data with Facebook, saying it would use the time to clear up misinformation and around privacy and security.

The government also opposed the differential privacy policies for the European Union and India and reminded WhatsApp that it has a sovereign right to protect the interests of Indian citizens and it shall not compromise on that at any given cost.

The government has further asked WhatsApp as to why they have brought about such changes when the parliament of India is already considering the Personal Data Protection Bill. This bill strongly follows the principle of 'purpose limitation' with regard to data processing.

The centre has also sent a list of 14 questions to WhatsApp on privacy and data security concerns, some of which include disclosure of data that it collects from users in India, permissions and user consent sought by the app and how they are used.

Also Read: 'Share Data With Facebook Or Stop Using App': WhatsApp Introduces New Privacy Policy