'Share Data With Facebook Or Stop Using App': WhatsApp Introduces New Privacy Policy

WhatsApp, the instant messaging app, on January 5 started sending in-app notifications to its users informing them about a change in its Terms of Service and privacy policy.

The most notable change is how WhatsApp shares information with Facebook and its subsidiaries, Hindustan Times reported.

"The information we share with the other Facebook Companies includes your account registration information (such as your phone number), transaction data, service-related information, information on how you interact with others (including businesses) when using our Services, mobile device information, your IP address, and may include other information identified in the Privacy Policy section entitled 'Information We Collect' or obtained upon notice to you or based on your consent," WhatsApp said.

The company has also updated details about a user's connections. "If any of your contacts aren't yet using our Services, we'll manage this information for you in a way that ensures those contacts cannot be identified by us," the company said.

WhatsApp informed Android and iPhone users through an app notice that emerged on Tuesday. As per the notice, users have been given an option to agree to the update directly from the full-screen notice.



The updated privacy policy changes include new sections including Transactions and Payments Data and Location Information to provide details on precise data collection by the app. WhatsApp has also included specific information on business interactions taking place through its app.

Prior to the latest update, existing users were provided with the option to choose not to have their WhatsApp account information shared with Facebook. This, however, seems to be not the case this time.



The updated privacy policy and terms of service will come into force on February 8, 2021.

Users will have to accept the updates to continue using the app on their devices. If any user fails to accept the new changes, they will lose access to the app.

