'India Vaccinated More Than 10 Lakh People Within A Week': Union Health Ministry

More than 12.7 lakh healthcare workers have been vaccinated so far. India vaccinated close to 2,00,000 people on Day 1 of the drive, the highest number of single-day vaccinations so far, reported Hindustan Times .

India vaccinated more than 10 lakh people within a week since the COVID-19 vaccination program began on January 16, the Union Health Ministry said

The ministry said that the total number of healthcare workers vaccinated has surpassed 12.7 lakh till 6 pm on Saturday through 24,397 sessions, as per the provisional report.

India has gone ahead of the United States (US) and United Kingdom (UK) and other countries in terms of most number of people vaccinated on Day 1, the ministry added.

The US reached its 10 lakh mark in terms of people vaccinated on December 24, which is 10 days after it commenced its vaccination drive. The country has vaccinated over 1.7 crore people so far, according to the data on Our World in Data website.

India ranks third in terms of daily vaccinations after the UK. The country has been vaccinating more than 3,00,000 people since the last two days slightly ahead of India's daily number of vaccinations.

The UK launched its drive on December 10 and vaccinated more than 1,30,000 people in the first week. Over 58 lakh people have been vaccinated by the UK so far.

More than 5.7 crore people have been vaccinated across the planet against COVID-19. India ranks 10th in terms of the total number of people vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data by Our World in Data.