"Social Media Is Being Misused, People Don't Know About Government's Good Work": Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said that technology is being misused and that any good work done by his government is not "reaching the public," reported Indian Express.

His statement comes two days after Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit (EOU) issued a circular warning action against those making "objectionable and indecent" comments online against the state government.

Addressing an event marking the birth anniversary of former chief minister Karpoori Thakur, Kumar asked his party workers to spread the word about his government's good work.

"Technology is to be used for good, but it is being misused. Anti-social work is being done on social media. This is sending a wrong message to the younger generation," added Kumar.

He stressed that youth should be told about how things were in the past, about the condition of roads, electricity and water supply.

Kumar also criticised Opposition for using social media platforms to criticise him.



Criticising the state government, MLAs, MPs, ministers or officials on social media can now land people in jail in Bihar, after a recent executive decision.

Nitish Kumar's administration has brought "objectionable comments" by individuals or organisations against the government and its functionaries under the ambit of cybercrime. The Opposition has criticised the move as a curtailment of free speech.

Kumar also hinted that he might be removed from his office midway like Karpoori as he has been working for the welfare of all sections of the society like the veteran social leader, reported News18.

"Karpoori Thakur Ji, as the CM, worked for the welfare of all sections of the society but he was removed from the post within two years. We too are working in the interest of all sections of society. Sometimes, some people get annoyed because of working in the interest of all sections of society," he said.

Karpoori Thakur who first took oath as Bihar CM in 1970 but had to quit in six months in June 1971. He later became the chief minister again in 1977 but he had to quit once again after two years in office

