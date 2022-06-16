I2U2 Summit: India, US, Israel, And UAE Forms Group; Food Security And Maritime On Focus

The first virtual summit of the newly formed I2U2 group, which includes four nations, will be held virtually next month. India, US, UAE, and Israel will meet virtually next month to re-vitalise and re-energise the relations. To strengthen the ties and discuss food security, maritime, and other areas of cooperation, these four nations will come together.



The first virtual summit will occur during the US president's visit to the Middle East region from 13 to July 16, 2022. The Biden administration informed that President Joe Biden is actively looking forward to this unique engagement with three nations and added that each of these countries is a technological hub with great potential for development.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, "India is a massive consumer market, and it is a massive producer of high-tech and highly sought-after goods as well. So, there are a number of areas where these countries can work together, whether its technology, trade, climate, COVID-19, and potentially even security as well," NDTV reported.

Food Security A Global Concern

According to the 2020 report by 'The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World,' around 14 percent of India's total population is undernourished, 189.2 million people. The Food Security and Nutrition Assistance of the US mentioned that about 5.1 million households in the country have low food security levels. With the revelation of such data, joint efforts by these four countries become crucial to tackle and reduce the consequences of food security and safety.

