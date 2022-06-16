Green Future! BESCOM To Set Up 140 Charging Stations Across Bengaluru In Six Months

The tenders are invited by the Bangalore Electric Supply Company (BESCOM) to set up 1,000 Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations across the state of Karnataka, out of which 140 charging stations will be installed in the Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru. The managing director of BESCOM has made the announcement. In an effort to strengthen the charging infrastructure, the charging stations will be installed in the next six months based on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.



The initiative has been taken to faster the EV adoption rate in the state. A dedicated EV cell was formed as a single-window agency for charging station infrastructure in line with the Karnataka government's EV and energy storage policies. P Rajendra Cholan, managing director, BESCOM, said, "There are seven smart cities in the state, and it is envisaged to concentrate nearly 50 per cent of these stations in these smart cities, with Bengaluru having nearly 150 stations. The remaining stations have been uniformly allocated across the state in each district headquarters and highways," The Indian Express reported.

'EV Jagruthi' Initiative

The British Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, and Minister for energy, Kannada and Culture, Sunil Kumar, launched the Karnataka EV awareness portal, 'EV Jagruthi', jointly on 9th June 2022. The portal service was established to create awareness in the state of Karnataka about electric mobility. The portal acts as a one-stop destination for the people of Karnataka to get any information related to EV adoption.

Surge In Power Demand

The state's energy department will also hold an electric vehicle charging centre campaign between 23 and 30th June 2022. Electric power consumption has also increased in the state, especially in Bengaluru. The managing director said, "BESCOM has recorded a peak load of nearly 6,500 MW in Feb-2022, out of which nearly 2,500 MW of load is from the Bengaluru Urban District."

