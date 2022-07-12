India Set To Surpass China As Most Populated Country In 2023, Claims New UN Report

India is set to surpass China to become the most-populated nation in the world in 2023, approximately four years ahead of an earlier estimate by the United Nations (UN). The UN predicts the global population will hit 8 billion on November 15 and increase to 8.5 billion by 2030. Over half of the predicted increase between now and 2050 is set to be in just eight nations: Egypt, Congo, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, India and Tanzania, as per a report titled World Population Prospects 2022.

Meanwhile, the report said that China is also expected to experience a fundamental decline in its population as early as next year. Earlier this year, a Chinese official estimated that the nation's population might peak as early as 2022 as its population of 1.41 billion went up at the slowest pace since the 1950s, Mint quoted government data as saying. A previous report projected India to surpass China as early as 2027.

Reason Behind Rising Population Numbers

Lower mortality rates and demographic changes might ensure that southern and central Asia become the world's most-populated areas by 2037. The numbers in sub-Saharan Africa might also double by the late 2040s and cross the 2-billion mark. Data show that population growth rates in Europe and Northern America were nearly zero between 2020 and 2021.

The worldwide population is also expected to go up to 9.7 billion by 2050 and to 10.4 billion by 2100, which is significantly lower than the UN's estimate of 11 billion in 2019. India, which has the total fertility rate, might come down to 1.29 births per woman by 2100 rather than the UN's previous estimate of 1.69 births, as per the report that cites the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation statistics.

Furthermore, men and women are expected to be equal in numbers come 2050. The report said that the current global count of 49.7% women, compared to 50.3% men, is anticipated to be inverted. It is said that sustained high fertility and rapid population growth present challenges to sustainable development.

