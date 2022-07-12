All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
India Set To Surpass China As Most Populated Country In 2023, Claims New UN Report

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

India Set To Surpass China As Most Populated Country In 2023, Claims New UN Report

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  12 July 2022 6:19 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Lower mortality rates and demographic changes might ensure that southern and central Asia become the world's most-populated areas by 2037. The numbers in sub-Saharan Africa might also double by the late 2040s and cross the 2-billion mark.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

India is set to surpass China to become the most-populated nation in the world in 2023, approximately four years ahead of an earlier estimate by the United Nations (UN). The UN predicts the global population will hit 8 billion on November 15 and increase to 8.5 billion by 2030. Over half of the predicted increase between now and 2050 is set to be in just eight nations: Egypt, Congo, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, India and Tanzania, as per a report titled World Population Prospects 2022.

Meanwhile, the report said that China is also expected to experience a fundamental decline in its population as early as next year. Earlier this year, a Chinese official estimated that the nation's population might peak as early as 2022 as its population of 1.41 billion went up at the slowest pace since the 1950s, Mint quoted government data as saying. A previous report projected India to surpass China as early as 2027.

Reason Behind Rising Population Numbers

Lower mortality rates and demographic changes might ensure that southern and central Asia become the world's most-populated areas by 2037. The numbers in sub-Saharan Africa might also double by the late 2040s and cross the 2-billion mark. Data show that population growth rates in Europe and Northern America were nearly zero between 2020 and 2021.

The worldwide population is also expected to go up to 9.7 billion by 2050 and to 10.4 billion by 2100, which is significantly lower than the UN's estimate of 11 billion in 2019. India, which has the total fertility rate, might come down to 1.29 births per woman by 2100 rather than the UN's previous estimate of 1.69 births, as per the report that cites the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation statistics.

Furthermore, men and women are expected to be equal in numbers come 2050. The report said that the current global count of 49.7% women, compared to 50.3% men, is anticipated to be inverted. It is said that sustained high fertility and rapid population growth present challenges to sustainable development.

Also Read: 'Not A Crime': Actor Held In Assam For Shiva-Parvati Skit To Protest Against Price Hike, CM Sarma Intervenes

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
United Nations 
China 
population control 
Popular Front of India 

Must Reads

Shocking! Bihar School Headmaster Fails To Translate Sentence In Hindi To English, Netizen React
Epitomes Of Harmony! Kanpur Muslim Brothers Serve Amarnath Pilgrims, Carry Devotees On Their Backs
77,000 Trees Cut Down In Delhi With A Rate Of 3 Trees Every Hour In Past 3 Years; HC Told
Aditya Thackeray Lands In Legal Snarl After Children Participate In 'Save Aarey' Protest
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X