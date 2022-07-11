All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Not A Crime: Actor Held In Assam For Shiva-Parvati Skit To Protest Against Price Hike, CM Sarma Intervenes

Image Credit: Facebook/Himanta Biswa Sarma and News18

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'Not A Crime': Actor Held In Assam For Shiva-Parvati Skit To Protest Against Price Hike, CM Sarma Intervenes

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Assam,  11 July 2022 5:44 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The entire matter kick-started when at approximately 8:30 am on July 9 morning, 'Lord Shiva' appeared on the streets of Assam's Nagaon town along with 'Goddess Parvati' on a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

With the ongoing controversy around the 'unacceptable' depiction of Hindu Goddess Kaali by a Canada-based documentary filmmaker, and also the recent remarks from TMC leader Mahua Moitra, another similar incident in Assam is now grabbing all the headlines.

An actor dressed up as Lord Shiva, with a fellow actress, staged a protest against the rapid price rise and other issues held by the police after complaints from Hindu organisations.

Actor Booked For 'Hurting' Religious Sentiments

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stepped in and expressed his thoughts after the matter escalated quickly and stated that it was 'not blasphemous' to hold a nukad natak (street play) on ongoing current issues.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma stated that: "I agree with you @NavroopSingh_ that Nukad Natak on current issues is not blasphemous. Dressing up is not a crime unless offensive material is said. Appropriate order has been issued to @nagaonpolice."

What's The Matter & Why Did It Escalate?

The entire matter kick-started when at approximately 8:30 am on July 9 morning, 'Lord Shiva' appeared on the streets of Assam's Nagaon town along with 'Goddess Parvati' on a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle, reported News18. Matters seemed fine until the bike ran out of fuel, and his partner, playing Parvati, acted 'peeved at it'. This turn of events resulted in an 'argument' between the pair, which pivoted around price rise and problems of the common person, mainly related to inflation.

While the pair has said that the 'creative protest' was conducted just to attract eyeballs to the matters at hand, actor Brinicha Bora, who played Shiva, was later detained by the local cops for interrogation. This happened after some Hindu organisations threatened against such a 'bad' depiction of the gods.

Meanwhile, Bora, who was later released from detention, stated that since people prayed to Shiva for their concerns and problems, the two felt that this enactment would attract people to the ongoing problems of the common people they wanted to highlight.

However, not everyone took kindly to the 'creative protest'. Hindu organisations like Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad later filed official cases against the actor, accusing the two of portraying the Hindu god and goddess in a 'bad light' and did not 'have the liberty to do so'.

Also Read: Groundbreaking! Indian Researchers Discover Material Which Turns Infrared Light Into Renewable Energy

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Lord Shiva 
Assam 
Assam CM 
Hindus 
Himanta Biswa Sarma 

Must Reads

No, He Is Not Muslim Scholar Delivering Provocative Speech Calling For Extremist Hindu Action
Old Video Of People Firing At Buffalo In Pakistan Viral With False Claim
My Story: 'I'm The Youngest E-Gamer Of India & Want To Represent My Country At International Stage'
82-Yr-Old Kerala Ex-MLA Defies All Odds, Wins 2 Bronze Medals At World Masters Athletics Championship
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X