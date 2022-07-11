'Not A Crime': Actor Held In Assam For Shiva-Parvati Skit To Protest Against Price Hike, CM Sarma Intervenes

With the ongoing controversy around the 'unacceptable' depiction of Hindu Goddess Kaali by a Canada-based documentary filmmaker, and also the recent remarks from TMC leader Mahua Moitra, another similar incident in Assam is now grabbing all the headlines.

An actor dressed up as Lord Shiva, with a fellow actress, staged a protest against the rapid price rise and other issues held by the police after complaints from Hindu organisations.

Actor Booked For 'Hurting' Religious Sentiments

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stepped in and expressed his thoughts after the matter escalated quickly and stated that it was 'not blasphemous' to hold a nukad natak (street play) on ongoing current issues.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma stated that: "I agree with you @NavroopSingh_ that Nukad Natak on current issues is not blasphemous. Dressing up is not a crime unless offensive material is said. Appropriate order has been issued to @nagaonpolice."

What's The Matter & Why Did It Escalate?



The entire matter kick-started when at approximately 8:30 am on July 9 morning, 'Lord Shiva' appeared on the streets of Assam's Nagaon town along with 'Goddess Parvati' on a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle, reported News18. Matters seemed fine until the bike ran out of fuel, and his partner, playing Parvati, acted 'peeved at it'. This turn of events resulted in an 'argument' between the pair, which pivoted around price rise and problems of the common person, mainly related to inflation.

While the pair has said that the 'creative protest' was conducted just to attract eyeballs to the matters at hand, actor Brinicha Bora, who played Shiva, was later detained by the local cops for interrogation. This happened after some Hindu organisations threatened against such a 'bad' depiction of the gods.

Meanwhile, Bora, who was later released from detention, stated that since people prayed to Shiva for their concerns and problems, the two felt that this enactment would attract people to the ongoing problems of the common people they wanted to highlight.

However, not everyone took kindly to the 'creative protest'. Hindu organisations like Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad later filed official cases against the actor, accusing the two of portraying the Hindu god and goddess in a 'bad light' and did not 'have the liberty to do so'.

