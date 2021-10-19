India's Ambitious Solar Grid Plan To Be Taken Up At UN Climate Change Conference

The upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow is likely to take a look at India's global solar panel grid plan called 'One Sun One World One Grid' or 'OSOWOG'. The plan aims to build a solar grid that is capable enough to emit solar power and can be transferred from one country to another without any difficulties.

The 'OSOWOG' is an initiative that will be implemented by the International Solar Alliance (ISA). It is also one of the main issues that will be discussed in the alliance's ongoing fourth general assembly. Quoted by the Hindustan Times, ISA's director-general named Ajay Mathur said, "The government asked ISA to carry out a study on the viability of the initiative. We hope to share a declaration that can be adopted at COP 26."

Green Grids Initiative

Along with the ISA, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) and two energy firms in France are also working with the organisation on the ambitious project. The Indian government will also collaborate with the United Kingdom (UK) to launch an initiative called 'Green Grids Initiative- One Sun One World One Grid (GGIOSOWOG). This focuses on solar energy generation capacity as well as the finances needed to troubleshoot any problem that may rise in the project.

This concept evolved back in 2018 during the Solar Alliance's first-ever general assembly in 2018. The solar grids will be created in a way that will facilitate the seamless transfer of solar power, keeping in mind the time differences, seasons, international resources and the varied prices. "We are assessing the readiness for Osowog which would mean connecting regional grids. The concept offers an opportunity to use solar energy 24 hours a day," said Ajay Mathur.

Glasgow Conference

This year's climate change conference in Scotland holds a lot of importance, looking at the current scenario. The main aim is to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that are responsible climate change in the world. The meet was already rescheduled due to COVID-19. "Rescheduling the conference ensures that all parties can focus on the issues to be discussed at this vital conference and allows more time for the necessary preparations to take place," said the Glasgow Climate Change Conference's website.

Over the past year, natural calamities such as forest fires and heatwaves has put the world in a precarious position. Around 200 countries are being asked to reduce the emissions by 2030 for this very event. Time is of essence here which is why the conference will become an important stage. The world will have its eyes peeled there as they will look forward for what plans the countries have in store to save the planet from the destruction it is heading towards.

Also Read: Delhi Entrepreneur's Agro Waste Project 'Takachar' Wins Prince William's 'Eco-Oscar' Award



