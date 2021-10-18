All section
Delhi Entrepreneurs Agro Waste Project Takachar Wins Prince Williams Eco-Oscar Award

Image Credits: Earthshot Prize/Twitter 

Uplifting
Delhi Entrepreneur's Agro Waste Project 'Takachar' Wins Prince William's 'Eco-Oscar' Award

Delhi,  18 Oct 2021 10:07 AM GMT

'Takachar' is a small and portable technology that uses crop residue and converts into bio-products like fuel and fertilisers. This aims to reduce smoke emissions by 98% that will prove beneficial for combating air pollution.

A New Delhi-based entrepreneur named Vidyut Mohan earned the coveted 'Earth shot Prize' in London on Sunday, October 17. Dubbed as the 'Eco-Oscars', it is an environmental award run by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton. He was awarded £ 1 million for his project that works with agricultural waste to reduce air pollution.

Vidyut Mohan's one of a kind invention was nominated in the 'Clean Our Air' category of the awards. Known as 'Takachar', it aims to not only lessen the smoke emissions but also combat climate change. Stubble farming is a common and harmful method that is used by farmers in Northern India to burn the remaining crop residue. This, in turn, causes pollution in the air and makes it extremely hard to breathe in. With the help of a small and portable machine, he believes that there may be a solution to this problem.

Fighting Air Pollution With Takachar

"Takachar has developed a cheap, small-scale, portable technology that attaches to tractors in remote farms. The machine converts crop residue into sellable bio-products like fuel and fertiliser. Takachar reduces smoke emissions by up to 98% which will help improve the air quality that currently reduces the affected population's life expectancy by up to 5 years," quoted the Earthshot Prize's website.



He was not the only Indian in this category. Along with him, a 14-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu named Vinisha Umashankar who created a solar-powered iron cart to reduce the usage of the coal-run irons that cause contribute to the already toxic air that we breathe.

The Earthshot Prize

The five categories under which the awards were given are 'Clean Our Air', 'Protect and Restore Nature', 'Revive Our Oceans', 'Build A Waste Free World' and 'Fix Our Climate.' Mohan was one of the five winners that came from countries such as Italy, the Bahamas, Costa Rica, etc.

The prize was a unique medal that was made out of recyclable brass by a Dutch artist named Christien Meindertsma. It was sourced from water pipe fittings, household waste and minute metals that were filtered from the waste.

The event was telecasted live where the Duke and Duchess sent out a message to the world about doing our bit. Prince William said, "Time is running out. A decade doesn't seem long enough, but humankind has an outstanding record of being able to solve the unsolvable."

Also Read: 14-Year-Old Tamil Nadu Girl's Solar Powered Ironing Cart Earns Her 'Eco-Oscars' Nomination


