India Set To Witness Covid-19 Peak By January End; Might Report 10 Lakh Cases Every Day: IISc-ISI Model

India might celebrate its accomplishment of administering 150 crore covid-19 vaccines. Still, the residents of the nation need to follow the guidelines and protocols and keep themselves safe as a new study by researchers at the Indian Institute of Science and Indian Statistical Institute (IISc-ISI) says that India might witness more than 10 lakh covid cases every day by January ending and starting February, as reported by Economic Times.

What Does The Model Say

As per the Omicron Projections January – March 2022 IISc-ISI Model by Siva Athreya, Rajesh Sundaresan and the team, a past infection, vaccination affected by immunity waning makes a certain fraction of the population susceptible to the new variant, which is taken as a parameter: 30%, 60% and 100%.

According to the Model, the worst affected states would be Maharashtra with 1,75,000 daily cases; Karnataka with 1,20,000 and Kerala with more than 1,00,000 by the end of January.

States like Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu can witness 80,000 cases every day, and Delhi can see 70,000 patients every day. Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and West Bengal are likely to have 50,000 cases per day. A daily of 35,000 cases can be seen in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana by the month-end.



Talking about the north-eastern states, Assam would be the worst-hit state with more than 12,000 cases per day, and the least affected one will be Nagaland witnessing 700 cases every day. Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura are likely to see around 2000 cases per day. Mizoram might notice more than 4000 cases, Arunachal Pradesh can see about 1200 cases, and Sikkim can witness 1000 cases per day by January end.



What Is The Present Situation In India

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India reported more than 141,986 new covid cases on Saturday, and the number of deaths reached 483,463. According to the data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, 3,007 instances of Omicron variant have been detected in 27 states and union territories. Out of these, 1,199 have been recovered or migrated, reported by Business Standa.

