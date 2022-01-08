All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Union Home Ministry Restores FCRA Registration For Mother Teresas Missionaries Of Charity

Photo Credit: Wikimedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Union Home Ministry Restores FCRA Registration For Mother Teresa's Missionaries Of Charity

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

India,  8 Jan 2022 7:03 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

This entire move came just a few days after the Ministry had released a statement claiming that the FCRA registration of the Missionaries of Charity was not renewed as "some adverse inputs were noticed"

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday, January 7, decided to restore the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration of Missionaries of Charity (MoC), the Catholic congregation put into place by Nobel prize winner Mother Teresa.

The FCRA registration is obligatory to accept foreign donations.

This entire move came just a few days after the Ministry had released a statement claiming that the FCRA registration of the Missionaries of Charity was not renewed as "some adverse inputs were noticed", reported The Hindu.

Fate Of MoC And 6,000 Other NGOs

On Friday, the Missionaries of Charity was taken out of the list of around 6,000 NGOs whose registration came to an end. Meanwhile, the NGO with the number-147120001 registration was added to the list of 16,908 NGOs whose FCRA registration is still active as of January 7.

However, the registration was then renewed which made MoC once again eligible to accept and utilise foreign funds in its official bank accounts even as the UK Parliament debated the matter, seeking to understand if the British government had brought up the matter of blocking of overseas funds of the Missionaries of Charity and other NGOs with India.

According to the above-mentioned report, there are approximately 1,030 NGOs who are eligible to receive and use foreign donations in West Bengal and the MoC was on that list.

Meanwhile, the registration of almost 6,000 NGOs ceased to start working from January 1 as the Ministry of Home Affairs rejected to renew their application or the NGOs themselves opted not to apply for a renewal.

Looking Back

Earlier, MHA had stated in an official release that the MoC's renewal was rejected on December 25, 2021, for not achieving the eligibility conditions. It also added that its license was valid until October 31 last year but was further extended till December 31 with the other associations whose renewal stayed pending.

Also Read: Former Goa Chief Minister Pratapsingh Rane Gets 'Lifetime Cabinet Status'

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Missionaries of Charity 
Ministry of Home Affairs 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X