Union Home Ministry Restores FCRA Registration For Mother Teresa's Missionaries Of Charity

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday, January 7, decided to restore the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration of Missionaries of Charity (MoC), the Catholic congregation put into place by Nobel prize winner Mother Teresa.

The FCRA registration is obligatory to accept foreign donations.

This entire move came just a few days after the Ministry had released a statement claiming that the FCRA registration of the Missionaries of Charity was not renewed as "some adverse inputs were noticed", reported The Hindu.

Fate Of MoC And 6,000 Other NGOs

On Friday, the Missionaries of Charity was taken out of the list of around 6,000 NGOs whose registration came to an end. Meanwhile, the NGO with the number-147120001 registration was added to the list of 16,908 NGOs whose FCRA registration is still active as of January 7.

However, the registration was then renewed which made MoC once again eligible to accept and utilise foreign funds in its official bank accounts even as the UK Parliament debated the matter, seeking to understand if the British government had brought up the matter of blocking of overseas funds of the Missionaries of Charity and other NGOs with India.

According to the above-mentioned report, there are approximately 1,030 NGOs who are eligible to receive and use foreign donations in West Bengal and the MoC was on that list.

Meanwhile, the registration of almost 6,000 NGOs ceased to start working from January 1 as the Ministry of Home Affairs rejected to renew their application or the NGOs themselves opted not to apply for a renewal.

Looking Back

Earlier, MHA had stated in an official release that the MoC's renewal was rejected on December 25, 2021, for not achieving the eligibility conditions. It also added that its license was valid until October 31 last year but was further extended till December 31 with the other associations whose renewal stayed pending.

