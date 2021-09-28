India Reports 29% Rise In Employment Across 9 Sectors Since 2013, Says Survey

The Ministry of Labour released its quarterly economic survey for April-June 2021-22 on Monday, September 27, revealing that overall employment in nine sectors covered by it was 3.8 crore, up 29 per cent from 2.37 crore recorded during the sixth economic census, which covered the period between January 2013 and April 2014.

The Labor Bureau undertook the study every quarter to assist the government in assessing job creation in nine industries.Manufacturing, construction, trade, transportation, education, health, accommodation, and Information Technology (IT) or business process outsourcing (BPO) industries and financial services are among the nine sectors chosen for the survey.

Non-farm employment in these industries accounts for a significant portion of total employment in the country.

Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav revealed the findings on pandemic-induced job cuts and declines ans said the impact was visible in 27 per cent of businesses. "However, during the lockdown period (March 25–June 30, 2020), 81 per cent of the workers received full pay," Yadav said in a statement as reported by The Tribune

The IT/BPO sector has seen the most impressive growth of 152 per cent, while growth rates in the health (sector) are 77 per cent, education is 39 per cent, manufacturing is 22 per cent, transportation is 68 per cent, and construction is 42 per cent.

The Share Of Women Has Fallen

Another highlight of the survey is that approximately 90 per cent of the establishments have been estimated to work with fewer than 100 workers,, compared to 95 per cent during the previous Economic Census (EC) 6.

Nearly 35 per cent of IT/BPO companies employed at least 100 people with 13.8 per cent employing 500 or more. In the healthcare industry, 18 per cent of businesses employ 100 or more people.

According to the report, male workers made up 70.7 per cent of total workers in these critical industries, showing a low female employment participation rate.

Overall, female workers made up 29 per cent of the workforce, significantly less than the 31 per cent stated during the 6th EC.

Also Read : UP Shocker: Woman Tied To Tree, Beaten Mercilessly By In-Laws For Talking To Stranger