Caste discrimination
UP Shocker: Woman Tied To Tree, Beaten Mercilessly By In-Laws For Talking To Stranger

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

UP Shocker: Woman Tied To Tree, Beaten Mercilessly By In-Laws For Talking To Stranger

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Uttar Pradesh,  28 Sep 2021 6:10 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

In the video that went viral on social media, the woman is seen crying and pleading for mercy as she hangs from the tree while her in-laws keep assaulting and beating her.

A woman was allegedly tied to a tree and thrashed brutally by her in-laws for talking to a stranger in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district.

The incident took place on September 17 under the Bilaspur police circle. However, the case was registered on September 25, after a video of the shocking incident went viral, News18 reported.

The video shows the woman crying In the video that went viral on social media, the woman is seen crying and pleading for mercy as she hangs from the tree while her in-laws keep assaulting and beating her.

Rampur Police Registers FIR

Based on the complaint of a man to whom the woman was suspected to be in a relationship, the police registered an FIR against four named people as well as 19 unknown persons under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 355 (use of criminal force), 498-A (husband or relative of husband subjecting her to cruelty).

The male victim alleged that he was returning home to Bilaspur when he saw the woman on the way, and both started a conversation. Seeing the two talking, a local villager informed the woman's in-laws. Later, they dragged her and tied her to a tree. However, the man managed to flee.

"The man, who lives in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand originally, visits Rampur as he owns an agricultural land here. On his way back, he started talking to the woman whom he claims to know," Rampur Additional Superintendent of Police, Sansar Singh told News18.

However, the woman's in-laws assumed the two were having an affair and attacked the woman without listening to her side of the story. She was later tied to a tree and beaten ruthlessly.

