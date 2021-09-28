UP Shocker: Woman Tied To Tree, Beaten Mercilessly By In-Laws For Talking To Stranger

A woman was allegedly tied to a tree and thrashed brutally by her in-laws for talking to a stranger in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district.

The incident took place on September 17 under the Bilaspur police circle. However, the case was registered on September 25, after a video of the shocking incident went viral, News18 reported.



The video shows the woman crying In the video that went viral on social media, the woman is seen crying and pleading for mercy as she hangs from the tree while her in-laws keep assaulting and beating her.

Rampur Police Registers FIR



Based on the complaint of a man to whom the woman was suspected to be in a relationship, the police registered an FIR against four named people as well as 19 unknown persons under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 355 (use of criminal force), 498-A (husband or relative of husband subjecting her to cruelty).



The male victim alleged that he was returning home to Bilaspur when he saw the woman on the way, and both started a conversation. Seeing the two talking, a local villager informed the woman's in-laws. Later, they dragged her and tied her to a tree. However, the man managed to flee.



"The man, who lives in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand originally, visits Rampur as he owns an agricultural land here. On his way back, he started talking to the woman whom he claims to know," Rampur Additional Superintendent of Police, Sansar Singh told News18.



However, the woman's in-laws assumed the two were having an affair and attacked the woman without listening to her side of the story. She was later tied to a tree and beaten ruthlessly.

