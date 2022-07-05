All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
India Raises Biofuel Excise Duty Benefits For Ethanol Blends, Vegetable Oils

Image Credit- Pixabay

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

India Raises Biofuel Excise Duty Benefits For Ethanol Blends, Vegetable Oils

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  5 July 2022 10:50 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

According to the government release, the tax exemption will apply to an ethanol portion of 12 per cent to 15 per cent blended with gasoline, up from 10 per cent formerly.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Indian government has expanded the excise duty exemption for biofuels to promote the blending of higher proportions of ethanol and components of vegetable oil with gasoline and diesel, it stated in an order on Tuesday, July 5.

According to the government release, the tax exemption will apply to an ethanol portion of 12 per cent to 15 per cent blended with gasoline, up from 10 per cent formerly. Further, the exemption for diesel will apply to a 20 per cent portion of alkyl esters of long-chain fatty acids acquired from vegetable oil.

Government Plans On Ethanol Blended Petrol

The country plan to introduce 20 per cent ethanol blending with gasoline in some parts from April 2023, followed by a nationwide rollout from 2025-26, reported Mint.

India has achieved the target of 10 per cent ethanol blending in petrol five months early than schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said last month, which is up from 1.5 per cent in 2014, he said. Ahead of the April 2023 target, 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol may be available at selected petrol pumps in India, according to Union minister for petroleum and natural gas, Hardeep Singh Puri.

The central government has been encouraging the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme with an aim to enhance energy security, reduce import dependency on fuel, save foreign exchange, address environmental issues and give a boost to agriculture.

The 'National Policy on Biofuels' announced by the government in 2018 envisaged an indicative target of 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol by 2030.

Affect Of The Russia-Ukraine War

India is the world's third-biggest oil importer and depends on foreign suppliers to meet more than 80 per cent of its demand. The country has been particularly keen to rein in its oil import bill since the conflict in Ukraine evoked a surge in global crude prices, reported Business Standard.

Oil remains more than 40 per cent higher this year after being boosted by the war in Ukraine, which triggered a wave of sanctions on Russian flows.

Also Read: Man Delivers His Resume Dressed Up As A Delivery Agent, Zomato Says 'Impersonation- Not So Cool'

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Biofuel 
Excise Duty 
Ethanol Blends 
Vegetable Oils 

Must Reads

This Pune-Based Startup Tries To Reduce Carbon Emissions, Offers Doorstep Delivery Of Diesel On Mobile Petrol Pumps
Alluri Sitarama Raju: Remembering The Freedom Fighter Who Started The Rampa Rebellion Against Britishers
India Raises Biofuel Excise Duty Benefits For Ethanol Blends, Vegetable Oils
Did BJP Workers Distribute Alcohol at PM Modi's Rally In Hyderabad, Telangana? No, Viral Video Is Misleading!
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X