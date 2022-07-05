All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Man Delivers His Resume Dressed Up As A Delivery Agent, Zomato Says Impersonation- Not So Cool

Image Credit- Twitter/ Aman Khandelwal

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Man Delivers His Resume Dressed Up As A Delivery Agent, Zomato Says 'Impersonation- Not So Cool'

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Karnataka,  5 July 2022 7:17 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Bengaluru-based Aman Khandelwal, looking for a job as a management trainee, shared a Twitter post on July 2 with photos of himself wearing the red Zomato t-shirt and the pastry box with his resume inside.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Job hunting is a tiresome task, and it requires a lot of effort to gain the attention of the recruiters. A Bengaluru man looking for a job shared on Twitter how he dressed up as a Zomato delivery agent to deliver a box of pastries with his resume inside to a bunch of startups in the city.

Aman Khandelwal, reportedly looking for a job as a management trainee, shared a Twitter post on July 2 which received over 3,800 likes with more than 200 retweets. He captioned it, "Dressed as a @zomatodelivery boy I delivered my resume in a box of pastry. Delivered it to a bunch of startups in Bengaluru. Is this a @peakbengaluru moment."

He shared photos of himself and the pastry box with his resume inside. In the first, he is seen wearing the red Zomato t-shirt that a delivery executive wear. In the second photo, a pastry box is seen; underneath the box lid, he attached an envelope which read, "Most of the resumes end up in the trash, but mine in your belly."

In another Twitter post, Khandelwal expressed gratitude for all the support he received online. He shared his LinkedIn profile and mentioned that he is looking for a management trainee or APM role at a good organisation. He captioned it, "Thank you for all the support. Currently, I am looking for a management trainee or APM role at a good organization. Here is my Linkedin profile:

Zomato Says "Impersonation- Not So Cool"

While Khandelwal's tweet received lots of engagement, everyone was not enthused with his approach. Zomato, the restaurant aggregator, reacted to his tweet, and they were not amused with "impersonation". They replied, "Hey Aman, hope your 'gig' landed you something meaningful. The idea was great, execution - top of the line, impersonation - not so cool."

According to India Today, although Khandelwal's methods and the tweet gained him visibility on social media, users pointed out that this is not new as a US-based marketing specialist had done the same. In 2016, in San Fransico, he dressed up as a delivery agent to deliver his resume inside a doughnut box to potential employers.

Also Read: HP Police Conducts Constable Recruitment Exam Again After Paper Leak, Over 69,000 Candidates Appear

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Zomato 
Resume 
Delivery Agent 
Aman Khandelwal 

Must Reads

This Pune-Based Startup Tries To Reduce Carbon Emissions, Offers Doorstep Delivery Of Diesel On Mobile Petrol Pumps
Alluri Sitarama Raju: Remembering The Freedom Fighter Who Started The Rampa Rebellion Against Britishers
India Raises Biofuel Excise Duty Benefits For Ethanol Blends, Vegetable Oils
Did BJP Workers Distribute Alcohol at PM Modi's Rally In Hyderabad, Telangana? No, Viral Video Is Misleading!
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X