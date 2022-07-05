Man Delivers His Resume Dressed Up As A Delivery Agent, Zomato Says 'Impersonation- Not So Cool'

Job hunting is a tiresome task, and it requires a lot of effort to gain the attention of the recruiters. A Bengaluru man looking for a job shared on Twitter how he dressed up as a Zomato delivery agent to deliver a box of pastries with his resume inside to a bunch of startups in the city.

Aman Khandelwal, reportedly looking for a job as a management trainee, shared a Twitter post on July 2 which received over 3,800 likes with more than 200 retweets. He captioned it, "Dressed as a @zomatodelivery boy I delivered my resume in a box of pastry. Delivered it to a bunch of startups in Bengaluru. Is this a @peakbengaluru moment."

Dressed as a @zomato delivery boy I delivered my resume in a box of pastry.

Delivered it to a bunch of startups in Bengaluru.

Is this a @peakbengaluru moment.@zomato #resume pic.twitter.com/HOZM3TWYsE — Aman Khandelwal (@AmanKhandelwall) July 2, 2022

He shared photos of himself and the pastry box with his resume inside. In the first, he is seen wearing the red Zomato t-shirt that a delivery executive wear. In the second photo, a pastry box is seen; underneath the box lid, he attached an envelope which read, "Most of the resumes end up in the trash, but mine in your belly."



In another Twitter post, Khandelwal expressed gratitude for all the support he received online. He shared his LinkedIn profile and mentioned that he is looking for a management trainee or APM role at a good organisation. He captioned it, "Thank you for all the support. Currently, I am looking for a management trainee or APM role at a good organization. Here is my Linkedin profile:

Thank you for all the support

Currently I am looking for a management trainee or APM role at a good organization.

Here is my linkedin profile : https://t.co/hQQi4hMmaA — Aman Khandelwal (@AmanKhandelwall) July 3, 2022

Zomato Says "Impersonation- Not So Cool"

While Khandelwal's tweet received lots of engagement, everyone was not enthused with his approach. Zomato, the restaurant aggregator, reacted to his tweet, and they were not amused with "impersonation". They replied, "Hey Aman, hope your 'gig' landed you something meaningful. The idea was great, execution - top of the line, impersonation - not so cool."

Hey Aman, hope your 'gig' landed you something meaningful. The idea was great, execution - top of the line, impersonation - not so cool. — zomato care (@zomatocare) July 4, 2022

According to India Today, although Khandelwal's methods and the tweet gained him visibility on social media, users pointed out that this is not new as a US-based marketing specialist had done the same. In 2016, in San Fransico, he dressed up as a delivery agent to deliver his resume inside a doughnut box to potential employers.



Also Read: HP Police Conducts Constable Recruitment Exam Again After Paper Leak, Over 69,000 Candidates Appear