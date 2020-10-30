'Pakistan Should Be Blacklisted By FATF': Union Minister VK Singh After Islamabad's Admission On Pulwama Attack

Union Minister and former Indian Army chief, General (retd) VK Singh, said that Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry's acceptance of his government's involvement in the Pulwama terror attack supports India's stand on carrying out the Balakot airstrike as well as the global alienation of Pakistan.

"I would like to thank him for admitting the truth concerning Pulwama terror attack. We had said right in the beginning that all the leads point towards Pakistan. The government of India subsequently took action against the terrorists that were harboured in Pakistan," VK Singh said.

The former Indian Army chief demanded blacklisting of Pakistan by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and also cut foreign aids to the country for its terrorist activities.

"I am sure our government will utilise this admission by Pakistan to tell the world that Pakistan needs to be blacklisted by FATF and that nobody should give aid to Pakistan," Singh said.

Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday, October 29, claimed that his country was responsible for the Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel lost their lives. He said that Pulwama was "a great achievement under Imran Khan's leadership".

You are quoting @fawadchaudhry out of context



He was mentioning the events after Pulwama Attack.

The misadventure of Hindustan and the way Pakistan gave you the bloody nose, which is still hurting! 🇵🇰



Watch the full clip. #NeverForget https://t.co/fErAXBrmnf pic.twitter.com/nggYiBNm6U — Fawad Chaudhry (Updates) (@FawadPTIUpdates) October 29, 2020

"Humne Hindustan ko ghus kar mara hai waha pe... Aur Pulwama mein jo kamyabi hai, wo Imran Khan ki qyadat mein iss kaum ki kamyabi hai… uske hissedaar aap bhi sab hain, uske hissedar hum bhi sab hain… (We have attacked India by entering its territory…we are all part of the proud achievement under Prime Minister Imran Khan's leadership...)," Choudhry said.



Singh also attacked the Opposition for questioning the Centre after the Pulwama terror attack and labelled them as 'anti-India'.

"As far as the opposition is concerned, they have the right to question the government but when they start showing love towards a country which is sponsoring terrorism in your country, how do you classify such persons? I would classify them as being anti-India. The political parties need to rethink as to what they are doing. These are the same people who try to create a narrative of 'saffron terrorism'. Unfortunately, we have not done anything against him. We should use all the laws that are available to curb such activities," Singh said.

After Choudhry's comments triggered massive outrage, the Pakistani minister in a tweet said that he was referring to "when our planes target combat installations". He said: "We do not show bravery by killing innocents and we condemn terrorism". Chaudhry, in an interview with NDTV, claimed that Islamabad does not "allow any terrorism", adding that his statement was misinterpreted.

