India's Coronavirus Tally Touches 80.88 Lakh; 48,648 Fresh Infections In 24 Hours: 10 Points

India's Coronavirus tally touched 8,088,851 on Friday, October 30 after 48,648 infections were reported in the last 24 hours. The one-day case count is 2.4% lower than yesterday.

At least 563 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 121,090. Delhi logged its highest daily infections for the third straight day on October 29, as well as over 5,000 cases for the second day running. With 5,739 fresh cases, the national capital's tally has risen to 375,753. A total of 73,73,375 people have recovered from the deadly virus so far, pushing the recovery rate to 90.99 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.50 per cent. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 10,77,28,088 samples have been tested up to October 29 with 11,64,648 samples being tested on Thursday. "India has exponentially scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 10.65 cr at present. The very high testing has resulted in the continuously falling positivity rate. It is 7.54% presently," Ministry of Health said. The country has been recording less than 50,000 infections for the last five days. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the Centre on a plea which alleged two drugs, Remdesivir and Favipiravir, were being promoted for the treatment of COVID patients without clearance from regulatory authorities. India is the second worst-affected in terms of the number of infections, and third in terms of the death toll. The number of active cases has come down from 10 lakh to 5,94 lakh now.

Globally, the United States continues to be the worst-hit by the deadly virus. The global caseload stands at 45,312,762, while the death toll is at 1,185,733.

Also Read: 'Government Authorities Trying To Limit Testing In Some Districts': Thyrocare MD

