Caste discrimination
The Logical Indian Crew

India Post Competition For Children Aims At Training Them In Letter-Writing

India,  20 Feb 2022 11:56 AM GMT

The competition's theme is to write a letter to someone influential, describing to him/her how action on the climate change situation should be taken.

At a time when social media and emails are vehemently being used as a tool of communication, India post has started an initiative to train students in letter-writing. Indian Post is holding an international letter-writing competition for children aged 9 to 15.

The participants in the competition, which began earlier this week, will write letters about climate change and post them to a designated address by March 15, according to an India Post official.

Only Speed Post shall be used to send letters to ADPS (BD & Philately), O/o the Chief PMG, WB Circle, Yogayog Bhawan, Kolkata-700012. According to the official, the competition's theme is to write a letter to someone influential, describing to him/her how action on the climate change situation should be taken.

Awards For Winners

Cash prizes will be awarded to the winner at the circle and national level. The UPU (Universal Postal Union) will award a gold medal for the best overall entry, as well as a trip to the UPU headquarters in Berne, Switzerland, or an alternative prize as decided by the UPU.

The competition will not only examine children's understanding of climate change and the threat to the environment, but it will also encourage them to improve their letter-writing skills and expand their descriptive and communicative writing abilities, according to the official.

Requirements For Participation

The participants must be ensured that every entry has the following details on its first page; candidate's Passport size photograph, name, date of birth, sex (Male/Female), father's/guardian's name, name of the school/institution with complete address and full postal address.

For further details of the competition, one can contact the Chief Postmaster General/Postmaster General/Director Postal Services/Nodal Officer of your Circle/Region. Information will be available on the Department's website http://www.indiapost.gov.in.

UPU's international letter-writing competition aims to improve literacy through the art of letter-writing. It is targeted at children and young people, and the annual competition encourages participants to express their creativity and refine their language skills.

