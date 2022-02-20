All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Madras High Court Pulls Up Union Ministry Over Delay In Enlisting NGOs Working For LGBTQIA Community
Image Credit: Wikipedia, Unsplash
LGBTQ+
The Logical Indian Crew

Madras High Court Pulls Up Union Ministry Over Delay In Enlisting NGOs Working For LGBTQIA Community

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Tamil Nadu,  20 Feb 2022 6:09 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The Madras High Court took a serious look into the actions of the Union Ministry of Social Justice over the delay in enlisting NGOs working for the marginalized LGBTQIA community.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The LGBTQIA community has for long been denied fundamental rights. The advent of the 21st century saw several state governments, NGOs and the Judiciary standing up for the marginalized community. In the most recent instance, the Madras High Court has pulled up the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in enlisting the NGOs working for the community. The Single Judge bench of Justice N Anand Venkatesh observed that the concerned Ministry had not prioritized the issue. The Senior Panel Counsel had asked for adequate time from the Ministry on extending the scope of the 'Garima Greh' scheme to all members of the LGBTQIA Community and not the transgender persons alone.

Only 9 NGOs Enlisted For LGBTQ Community

On the other hand, when it came to enlisting the NGOs working for the community, the Court reprimanded the Ministry for its failure to do the required task and then uploaded it on their website as per the directions from the Court's end. Livelaw reported that the Court order mentioned, "The status report filed by the 10th Respondent (Ministry) is bereft of details. The Annexure to the report reflects that only nine NGOs are there in the entire country". Further, the Court order mentioned that the list was not the correct indication of the number of NGOs working for the community in the country. Moreover, the Court had repeatedly asked the 10th Respondent to undertake the process.

Preventing Potential Abuse

The Bench also warned that if the Ministry could not complete the process of enlisting the NGOs on their website before the next date of the hearing, the Under Secretary of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment would have to appear in the Court. It is essential to enlist the details of the NGOs working for the community because it would prevent the potential abuse inflicted upon the community.

Also Read: Here's How Vidurashwatha Village Became The Jallianwala Bagh Of The South

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Madras HC 
LGBTQ 
NGOs 
Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X