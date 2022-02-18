Here's How Vidurashwatha Village Became The Jallianwala Bagh Of The South

In the southern state of Karnataka, there is a small village called Vidurashwatha in the Gauribidanur taluk of the Chikkaballapur district. The small town played an important role in India's freedom struggle. The place arrived at its name because of the Ashwatha tree. According to legend in the Mahabharata by Vidura, a courtier in the Kingdom of Dhritrashtra, hence the name Vidurashwatha. However, in 2001, the tree fell to the ground.

What Made The Place Historic?

On April 25, 1938, a group of villagers, led by the Indian National Congress (INC) leaders, came together in Vidurashwatha village to hoist a national flag. Under the British regime, hoisting the Indian National Flag was a revolutionary act, and the government did not approve of it. The police opened fire, killing more than 32 and injuring more than a hundred.

The locals were enraged after the massacre of innocent people. This rage led to the solidification of the Mirza-Patel pact (1939), an agreement between then Diwan of Mysore Mirza Ismail and Indian statesman Vallabhbhai Patel, which resulted in the formation of the first government with the participation of the people in Mysore state. Initially, Mahatma Gandhi sent Sardar Patel and Acharya Kripalani, and later, he too visited the site of the massacre.

Jallianwala Bagh Of The South

The resemblance in the freedom struggle against the tyrannical rule at Vidurashwatha and Jallianwala Bagh in terms of methods used, non-violence, defence, etc. Vidurashwatha of Karnataka is rightly called "Jallianwala Bagh of Southern India". In 1973, a memorial was built at the massacre site to honour the lives lost during the independence struggle.

