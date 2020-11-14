India To Summon Pakistani Diplomat Over Recent LoC Flare Up

India will summon a Pakistani diplomat over the Line of Control (LoC) ceasefire that claimed lives of several civilians and killed soldiers in the line of duty on November 13. The Joint Secy PAI (Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran Desk) in the Ministry of External Affairs will lodge a protest with the diplomat from the Pakistan High Commission, India Today reported.

The decision comes one day after the Pakistan Army carried out unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in northern Kashmir from Uri to Gurez.

On November 13, the Pakistan Foreign Office had summoned an Indian diplomat to discuss the incident that claimed lives both sides.

As per reports, Indian troops at forward posts identified some suspicious movement along the LoC in the Keran sector on Friday, following which the border troops foiled the infiltration bid resulting in a ceasefire violation from the Pakistani side.

The Army said in a statement that "Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along the LoC spread across multiple sectors to include Dawar, Keran, Uri and Naugam", and used "mortars and other weapons". "Pakistan deliberately targeted civilian areas," it said.

The Indian Army also released videos showing Pakistan Army positions being hit on Friday.

Own retaliation to Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations has inflicted heavy casualties on the enemy's infrastructure and Morale! pic.twitter.com/0H5VJNFOD0 — PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defence (@proudhampur) November 13, 2020

The retaliatory firing by the Indian Army killed 11 Pakistan Army soldiers and injured 16 others.



Four Indian Army soldiers were also killed in action and three soldiers suffered serious injuries on Friday. A BSF jawan also succumbed to his injuries.

Five civilians also lost their lives in the exchange of gunfire along the LoC.

Also Read: India Records 44,684 Fresh Coronavirus Infections, Tally Crosses 8.77 Million: 10 Points

