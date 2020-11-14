India Records 44,684 Fresh Coronavirus Infections, Tally Crosses 8.77 Million: 10 Points

India added 44,684 fresh infections of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 8,773,479, according to figures released by the Union Health Ministry on November 14.
- The number of active cases in the country stands at 480,719.
- At least 81,635,72 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far.
- India also reported 520 fresh deaths due to the deadly virus pushing the death toll to 129,188.
- India's active COVID cases remained below five lakh and constitute nearly 5.55 per cent of the total caseload, the health ministry said.
- The recovery rate in the country has reached 92.97 per cent. Nearly 77.83 per cent of the recovered cases are concentrated in 10 states and union territories.
- Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced that it will set up a global centre for traditional medicine in India.
- As people celebrate Deepavali across the country, doctors have warned that inhaling smoke from crackers may put people in the vulnerable section at risk.
- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal as well.
- The National Capital of Delhi has come under the scanner again due to rising COVID cases and also reporting over 100 COVID-19 deaths for the first time.
- The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.47 per cent.
Also Read: After Pfizer, Russia's Sputnik V Shows 92% Efficacy Against Coronavirus