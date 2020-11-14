Trending

India Records 44,684 Fresh Coronavirus Infections, Tally Crosses 8.77 Million: 10 Points

India also reported 520 fresh deaths due to the deadly virus pushing the death toll to 129,188.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   14 Nov 2020 6:00 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath
India Records 44,684 Fresh Coronavirus Infections, Tally Crosses 8.77 Million: 10 Points

India added 44,684 fresh infections of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 8,773,479, according to figures released by the Union Health Ministry on November 14.

  1. The number of active cases in the country stands at 480,719.
  2. At least 81,635,72 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far.
  3. India also reported 520 fresh deaths due to the deadly virus pushing the death toll to 129,188.
  4. India's active COVID cases remained below five lakh and constitute nearly 5.55 per cent of the total caseload, the health ministry said.
  5. The recovery rate in the country has reached 92.97 per cent. Nearly 77.83 per cent of the recovered cases are concentrated in 10 states and union territories.
  6. Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced that it will set up a global centre for traditional medicine in India.
  7. As people celebrate Deepavali across the country, doctors have warned that inhaling smoke from crackers may put people in the vulnerable section at risk.
  8. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal as well.
  9. The National Capital of Delhi has come under the scanner again due to rising COVID cases and also reporting over 100 COVID-19 deaths for the first time.
  10. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.47 per cent.

Also Read: After Pfizer, Russia's Sputnik V Shows 92% Efficacy Against Coronavirus

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that it is journalism apart from politics which should stand for the social cause and environment

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian