India Is Asia's Fourth Most Powerful Country In New Ranking

India has secured the fourth post as the most powerful country in Asia. The new ranking has been published by the Lowy Institute Asia Power Index 2021. Back in 2018, Lowy Institute had first launched the annual Asia Power Index.

The above-mentioned rankings are measured on the grounds of influence and resources to rank the relative power of states in Asia. Furthermore, the project chalks out the current distribution of power and also tracks switch in the balance of power over the period.

How The COVID-19 Pandemic Might Have Impacted India

As the fourth most influential Asian nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led India once again falls short of the supreme power threshold in 2021. Compared to 2020, the country's overall score went down by two points. According to the report, India is one of 18 nations in the area to trend descending in its overall score this year.

India's best performance came in the future resources measure, where it finished just behind the United States of America (USA) and China, reported India Today. Lowy Institute release further revealed that the fall in growth potential for Asia's third-largest economy amid the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a diminished economic forecast for 2030.

Furthermore, India has been ranked 4th fourth in other measures: military capability, economic capability, cultural and resilience influence.

Here Are The Full Power Rankings!

India stayed in the 7th spot in its defence networks, reflecting developments in its regional defence diplomacy. Meantime, the country has tumbled down into the 8th spot for economic relationships, as it further falls behind in regional trade integration efforts.

According to the list, the top 10 nations for overall power in the Asia-Pacific region are as follows: US, China, Japan, India, Russia, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand.

