Day Of Shame For Pakistan: PM Imran Khan After Sri Lankan Factory Manager Lynched, Set On Fire In Sialkot

Trending
'Day Of Shame For Pakistan': PM Imran Khan After Sri Lankan Factory Manager Lynched, Set On Fire In Sialkot

Others/World,  4 Dec 2021 5:30 AM GMT

In numerous spine-tingling video clips posted on social media, a mob can be seen brutally beating up the prone victim as they kept on shouting slogans against blasphemy.

A Sri Lankan factory manager in Pakistan was brutally beaten to death and then set ablaze by an angry mob on Friday, December 3, the police confirmed. According to local media reports, this incident allegedly had a strong link to blasphemy.

'Day Of Shame For Pakistan'

As per a report in NDTV, Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan reacted to the above-mentioned incident and stated that he would oversee an investigation into "the horrific vigilante attack" personally and called it "a day of shame for Pakistan".

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan wrote:

"The horrific vigilante attack on factory in Sialkot & the burning alive of Sri Lankan manager is a day of shame for Pakistan. I am overseeing the investigations & let there be no mistake all those responsible will be punished with full severity of the law. Arrests are in progress"

What Had Happened?

The horrific incident took place in Sialkot, approximately 200 kilometres (125 miles) southeast of the capital Islamabad. In numerous spine-tingling video clips posted on social media, a mob can be seen brutally beating up the prone victim as they kept on shouting slogans against blasphemy.

In another video, the victim's body can be seen set ablaze and also the overturned wreckage of what can be figured out as to be his vehicle. Meanwhile, none in the mob made any efforts to hide their own identity as some of them were reportedly seen taking selfies in front of the burning corpse as well.

Hassaan Khawar, who is the Punjab government spokesman, informed that the police have already arrested 50 individuals in relation to the incident while also stating that CCTV footage is also being looked into.

Also Read: Asian Youth Paralympic Games 2021: Kashish Lakra Bags Gold As India Secures Three Medals

Imran Khan 
Lynched 
Sri Lanka 
Pakistan 

