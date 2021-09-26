India's Internet Speed Among Slowest Globally, Says Digital Quality Of Life Study

The Mobile Internet speed of India is one the slowest in the entire world, according to the Digital Quality of Life study. In the category of Internet speed, India was ranked 109 out of 110 countries ranked in the study. According to the study, India got an overall rank of 59th among the 110 countries regarding global digital well being. India has slipped down two positions since last year.

Digital Quality of Life Index 2021 is a study released by Surfshark, an online privacy solutions provider based in the Virgin Islands. Surf shark claimed that it surveyed over 6.9 billion people. The study looks at the five fundamental pillars that define the digital quality of life - Internet Affordability, Internet Quality, Electronic Infrastructure, Electronic Security and Electronic government.

Under Internet Affordability rank is 47th, Internet Quality is 67th, Electronic Infrastructure is 91st, Electronic Security is 36th, and Electronic Government is 33rd rank.



Best and Worst of Digital India

The best criteria rankings for India were Broadband Internet stability 21st, Mobile Affordability 24th and Online Services Index 24th.In worst criteria, rankings were Mobile Speed 109th, Number of Internet Users 95th and Network Readiness Index 84th.



Although India stands below Bangladesh in terms of electronic infrastructure, it ranks higher regarding internet affordability, internet quality, electronic security and electronic government. India's electronic security is better than China, and it has improved by 76% since last year.



DQI study also reveals that the Internet affordability index has decreased by 75% since last year, which is 47th. In 2021 people have to work 1 minute and 15 seconds more to afford the cheapest 1GB mobile internet package, which is 40 seconds more when compared to the year 2020.



Whereas Denmark was ranked Number 1 in the DQL index, followed by South Korea and Finland. Cameroon, Guatemala and Angola were ranked last. Broadband internet is globally less affordable this year, and people had to work 11% more to afford it study also reveals.

