Google Maps To Display Info About Toll Prices On Roads

Nowadays, Google Maps have become synonymous with navigation. According to Android Police, it is now working on a new feature that will display toll estimates and other prices that users might incur on road trips. The feature will help users decide whether they want to avoid toll-road or continue on the same road and hence save some time.

While earlier, Google Maps displayed details about tolls, it did not display information about the toll amount.

The report states that the members of the Google Maps preview programme were sent a message about the upcoming feature that would display prices for tolls on roads, bridges, and other "expensive additions to your navigation route".

One of the members of the preview programme confirmed that the total toll prices will be displayed on the app. This information would be available to users even before the user selects the route.

Google may borrow the feature from a mapping app called Waze that displays the estimated toll prices since 2013. The app is available in Australia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Israel, Latvia, New Zealand, Peru, Poland, Puerto Rico, Slovenia, Spain, Uruguay, and the US.

How To Use Feature?

The user needs to open Google Maps on his/her smartphone, type the destination into the search bar and search for it, once the app shows the "directions" button, the user needs to tap on it. The user will then have to tap on the three-dotted button, which is located next to "your location" on the top of the screen an tap again on "route options." Google Maps will then display a menu on which the user needs to tick on the "avoid tolls" box.

