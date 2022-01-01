All section
India Enhanced Force-Levels In Areas With No Troop Disengagement In Eastern Ladakh: MoD

Photo Credit: ANI

India Enhanced Force-Levels In Areas With No Troop Disengagement In Eastern Ladakh: MoD

Ladakh,  1 Jan 2022 11:11 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

The Ministry of Defence in its year-end review said, "Unilateral and provocative actions by the Chinese to change the status quo by force in more than one area on the Line of Actual Control have been responded to in adequate measure."

The Defence Ministry of India on Friday (December 31) announced that India strengthened its military force in areas where troop disengagement is yet to take place with China. Dealing with the People's Liberation Army, the armed forces of the People's Republic of China, the Indian Army ensures keeping up the sanctity of India's territorial integrity. Indian Army had been dealing with Chinese troops firmly as well as peacefully. As reported by Times of India, MoD, in its year-end review, said,

"Threat assessment and internal deliberations have resulted in reorganisation and realignment of forces in keeping with the Army's mandate of ensuring territorial integrity and to cater for the major augmentation of PLA forces and military infrastructure."

India, China and Line of Actual Control

Line of Actual Control (LAC) is a demarcation line separating Indian-controlled and Chinese-controlled territories. Clashes have been going on in Eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control. The disputes began after the Chinese forces objected to India's building road along the Galwan River valley. After a few months, troops were partially disengaged from Galwan, Hot Springs and Gogra, while disengagement was wholly done from Pangong Lake north and south bank. In Eastern Ladakh, there are areas where disengagement is yet to take place.

MoD Year End Review 2021

The year 2021 has witnessed some major initiatives launched in the defence sector, making India stronger. India Today reported that upgrade and infrastructure development activities have been carried out along the Northern Borders in an efficient way. Indian security forces have taken adequate actions to counter the attempts that disrupted peace and helped maintain harmony.

Also Read: Goa: Centre Approves Rs 10 cr Kunbi Handloom And Crafts Village, To Be Constructed Near Selaulim Dam

Writer : Sayujya Surjit
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
