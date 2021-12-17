All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
PM Modi Attends All India Mayors Conference, Urges Them To Ensure Development Of Respective Cities

Image Credits: newsonair,pixabay

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

PM Modi Attends All India Mayor's Conference, Urges Them To Ensure Development Of Respective Cities

Anish Yande

Writer: Anish Yande

Anish Yande

Anish Yande

Remote Intern

He is an English Literature student who's currently pursuing his Masters Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Christ University (Bangalore). He believes that storytelling is one of the most effective mediums to forge connections among people in the diverse yet divided world we live in. He focuses on developing and sharing stories of perseverance with a unique personal and social aspect through all the work he does.

See article by Anish Yande

India,  17 Dec 2021 12:57 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

"Our focus must be on preserving our heritage as we progress towards an advanced society," PM Modi said at the All India Mayors' Conference held on Friday.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the All India Mayors' Conference. The conference was organized in Varanasi by the Urban Development Department of Uttar Pradesh at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay-Business Facilitation Center. The event in the Prime Minister's Lok Sabha constituency follows shortly after the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor earlier this week.

PM Modi Asks Mayors To Preserve The Heritage Of Their Cities

"Our focus must be on preserving our heritage as we progress towards an advanced society." PM Modi stated through a video conference that was broadcast across social media. "If there is competition amongst the councillors of wards, the cumulative effect will transform the entire city", he said while stressing the importance of beautifying wards. Amongst 120 mayors from several states, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri were present.

The Prime Minister further said that the authorities need to put in the efforts to make their city a hub of a vibrant economy. He also gave importance to helping to strengthen MSMEs in India's growth model. PM Modi urged the city's mayors to introduce a program for teaching the street vendors about the digital payment ecosystem.

As per a press release by the Prime Minister's Office, the conference's theme is New Urban India. An exhibition will also be held from 17 to 19 December to showcase the key achievements of urban development by the Indian and Uttar Pradesh governments. PM Modi said to all the mayors present at the conference that no stone should be left unturned to ensure a bright future and development of their respective cities.

Which Is The Richest Municipal Corporations Of India?

As per Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) & ASHA-India Awards 2019, Uttar Pradesh was awarded the Best Performing State and the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) was the Best Performing Municipal Corporation. The richest municipal corporation of India, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), proposed a budgetary estimate for the current financial year at Rs 39,038.83 crores, as per Hindustan Times report.

For 2020, only 48 percent of BMC's yearly budget was spent on various development projects due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as per this Times of India report. Meanwhile, the budget of Vishakapatnam was at ₹ 4,225 crore. The authorities of GVMC had concerns similar to BMC authorities, stating that the pandemic and the lockdown had affected revenue streams leading them to form a more "realistic budget."

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh Govt Hikes Allowances For Destitute Women, Aged, Differently-Abled

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Anish Yande
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
India Revolution PM Modi 
PM Modi 
All India Mayor's Conference 
Uttar Pradesh 
Visakhapatnam 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X