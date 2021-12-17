Uttar Pradesh Govt Hikes Allowances For Destitute Women, Aged, Differently-Abled

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a hike in the pension for destitute women, aged and differently-abled people. The decision comes ahead of the state assembly elections.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath confirmed the development in the state Assembly after the supplementary budget was tabled. Provisions for the allowances are made in the budget.

Allowances Increased

According to the NDTV report, the allowance for destitute women is increased to Rs 1,000 per month from the earlier Rs 500. Earlier, they received a remuneration of Rs 300 (widow pension), which was increased to Rs 500 later. Around 17.31 lakh women received the assistance, and the number has increased to 30.34 lakh.

For labourers, a monthly allowance of Rs 500 will be provided for the next four months, and those affected by leprosy will receive Rs 3,000 per month. In addition, their families will be provided housing through the Prime Minister's or Chief Minister's Awas Yojana.

For senior citizens, the allowance has been raised from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. Earlier, only 37 lakh people were covered under the scheme, but the number has now increased to 55.77 lakh.

For physically challenged people, the allowance has been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.

Honorarium For ASHA, Anganwadi Workers

The allowance of the Anganwadi and ASHA workers will also be hiked. Lauding their efforts, especially during the pandemic time, CM Adityanath said their work would be recognised by the present government, unlike the earlier times.

Additional Amount For Women

According to the report, the government said that it would provide women with an additional amount of Rs 5 lakh, apart from the spendings under the Ayushman Bharat scheme to treat incurable diseases for women.

The Chief Minister claimed that his government always followed the 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' motto to help make the nation free from all social evils by 2022. "We are making Uttar Pradesh free from poverty, corruption, communalism, and casteism," he stated, reported The New Indian Express.

