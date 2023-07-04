India Demarches Canada, Warns Against Desecration Of Indian Flag By Extremists

India has issued a demarche to Canada, expressing grave concerns about the planned protests by pro-Khalistan terrorist outfits outside the Indian High Commission in Ottawa, as well as the consulates in Toronto and Vancouver, scheduled for July 8. The demarche urges the Justin Trudeau government to take decisive measures to prevent the protestors from gathering in close proximity to Indian missions and consulates, desecrating the Indian National Flag, sticking pamphlets or objects to the boundary fence, and throwing projectiles into Indian diplomatic premises in Canada.

The demonstrations are allegedly being organized by the US-based proscribed organization, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). This group has been linked to incidents of violence and extremism in the past, and its main representative in Canada, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, was recently killed in Vancouver during an inter-gang conflict. Despite this, SFJ is exploiting Nijjar's death to falsely implicate Indian security agencies, raising funds, and radicalizing Sikh youth against the Indian diaspora in Western countries, reported Hindustan Times.

The Indian High Commissioner to Canada conveyed these concerns strongly during a meeting with the Canadian High Commissioner at South Block. Additionally, a note verbal was sent to Global Affairs Canada to underscore India's worries over the upcoming protests.

To ensure the safety of its diplomatic personnel, the Indian High Commission in Canada has requested the Federal Government to provide escorts for the High Commissioner and two Consul Generals during events attended by them, until the overall threat diminishes.

Indian Govt Expresses Dissatisfaction

Furthermore, Indian authorities have alerted the Canadian government that the Khalistan separatists plan to burn the Indian national flag during the protests, indicating the potential for violent and extremist behaviour during these gatherings in Toronto and Vancouver.

The Indian government has taken steps to address the threat posed by designated SFJ convenor G S Pannu by engaging with countries such as Canada, the UK, the US, and Germany through diplomatic and intelligence channels. However, India expresses dissatisfaction over the leniency shown towards these extremists in the name of the right to protest by some of these countries.

The Indian government also asserted that it will not tolerate any desecration or burning of the Indian national flag and warns of possible retaliation if the planned protests on July 8 escalate into violence in Ottawa, Toronto, and Vancouver.

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has stated that India will address the issue of Khalistanis threatening Indian officials through posters circulated in Canada with the Trudeau government. He also mentioned that India will engage with other partner countries where similar issues persist.

Jaishankar emphasized that India has requested partner countries, including Canada and the UK, to refrain from providing a platform to Khalistanis, as it could have a negative impact on their bilateral relationships. India intends to raise the issue of these posters with the governments of these countries.

Following the circulation of posters announcing a Khalistani rally scheduled for July 8, India has expressed its concerns to Canadian authorities regarding the increasing threats posed to its high commissioner in Ottawa and consulate general in Toronto. The officials have been specifically identified in the circulated posters.

Who Was Hardeep Singh Nijjar?

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the chief of the Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force, was fatally shot outside a gurdwara by unidentified attackers in May. This marks the third incident in the past month where wanted terrorists associated with the Khalistan movement have been killed abroad.



Earlier in May, the chief of the Khalistan Commando Force, Paramjit Singh Panjwar, was also shot dead in a similar manner in Lahore. Additionally, Avtar Singh Khanda, the chief handler of Amritpal Singh (currently under arrest) and the leader of the banned Khalistan Liberation Force, passed away in a London hospital this month, reported Economic Times

These targeted assassinations raise concerns about the persistence of extremist elements within the Khalistan movement. The National Investigation Agency is actively investigating nearly a dozen cases involving pro-Khalistan sympathizers, and it has recently taken over the investigation into the attacks carried out by Khalistan supporters on Indian Missions in the United States and Canada in March of this year.

Authorities are working to determine the motive behind the attack on Hardeep Singh Nijjar and identify the perpetrators responsible for his assassination. These incidents underscore the ongoing need for international cooperation and vigilance to address the threat of extremism and maintain security.

As investigations unfold, more details are expected to emerge, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding these targeted killings and their implications on the broader security landscape.

