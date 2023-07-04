Indian Consulate In San Francisco Allegedly Vandalised By Khalistani Supporters, US Condemns Attack

The Indian consulate in San Francisco fell victim to an arson attack in the early hours of Sunday morning between 1:30 and 2:30 am. This incident marks the second assault on the consulate by supporters of the Khalistan movement within a five-month period. The first attack took place in March.

After the attack, the San Francisco Fire Department promptly extinguished the fire, preventing significant damage or harm to consulate staff. Local, state, and federal authorities were promptly informed about the incident. Condemning the act of violence, the US Department of State expressed strong disapproval.

Matthew Miller, the spokesperson for the US State Department, tweeted, "The U.S. strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday. Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the U.S. is a criminal offense."

Khalistani groups have released a video connecting the attack to the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The manner in which the video was filmed, including the placement of a camera outside the consulate, suggests that separatist groups aim to convey a specific message.

Since the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Khalistan groups have been attempting to portray it as the work of Indian intelligence. In response, several protests have taken place in Canada and the US.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated an investigation into the attacks on Indian missions in Canada and the US, suspecting connections to Khalistani terrorists, reported News18.

In the near future, an NIA team will be departing from India to gather evidence and statements related to the case. It is anticipated that investigators may travel to the US within the following week. However, the agency has not yet released an official statement concerning the matter.

Back in March, Khalistan supporters allegedly attacked the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, prompting India to strongly protest the incident with the US Chargé d’Affaires in New Delhi. Videos circulated on social media showing Khalistani supporters breaking doors and intruding into the office while loud Punjabi music played in the background.

During this incident, the supporters vandalized the building by painting graffiti with the words #FREEAmritpal on its walls. Videos also depicted individuals smashing glass doors and windows of the consulate using the wooden butts of Khalistan flags they had been waving earlier.

In another separate incident, protesters waving Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans forcibly removed the tricolor flag flying atop the Indian High Commission in London. Social media platforms shared images of shattered windows and individuals climbing the India House building. A video from the scene captured an Indian official retrieving the flag from a protester through a first-floor window of the mission, while the protester waved a Khalistan flag hanging off the ledge.

After the attack held in March on the Indian consulate in San Francisco by pro-Khalistan protesters, India expressed its strong protest to the United States urging appropriate measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) held a meeting with the US Charge d'Affaires, the current top US diplomat in the country, emphasizing the fundamental obligation of the US government to protect and secure diplomatic representation, reported The Wire.

During a White House press briefing, John Kirby, the NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications, condemned the vandalism as "absolutely unacceptable" in response to a question. He also mentioned that the US State Department's Diplomatic Security Service was collaborating with local authorities and working to repair the damage from an infrastructure perspective.

In addition, the MEA's press statement noted that the Indian Embassy in Washington DC conveyed India's concerns to the US State Department. The incident in San Francisco occurred on Sunday, March 19, coinciding with the attack on the Indian High Commission in London by Khalistan supporters.

However, videos of the San Francisco attack surfaced on Monday, March 20. Concerning the UK incident, India had summoned the UK deputy high commissioner on Sunday night and lodged a strong protest.

Terming the London attack as “unacceptable”, India had questioned the absence of security at the High commission. The UK minister of state for foreign, commonwealth and development Tariq Ahmad said that he was appalled.

