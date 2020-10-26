India's Coronavirus Tally Touches 79 Lakh With 45,148 Fresh Infections, 480 Deaths In 24 Hours: 10 Points

India added 480 deaths due to the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours as the country's COVID tally surpassed the 79 lakh mark with 45,148 fresh infections. A total of 1,19,014 people in India have died due to the deadly virus till now.

India on October 26 recorded nearly 45,000 fresh cases of the coronavirus, the lowest number of single-day cases in the last three months. According to the health ministry figures published on Monday, less than 500 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. India has been recording an average of 900-1,000 deaths since August due to the virus. This number jumped to an average of 1,100 in September when cases peaked with a daily average of 90,000 fresh cases. October has seen a steady decline in the number of daily cases and deaths. India's recovery rate has improved significantly to 90 per cent. Active cases have further fallen down to 653,717 and the recoveries stand at 7,137,228. The maximum number of recoveries have been reported from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu. Delhi which had earlier seen a drop in its daily COVID-19 tally since mid-September is now recording a spike in its infections. Meanwhile, amid the rising levels of air pollution in India especially in the northern states, experts have suggested all those who live in such places and have recovered from the disease should get a flu shot. A total of 10,34,62,778 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 25th October. Of these 9,39,309 samples were tested on October 25, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 43,323,383. While 31,897,079 have recovered, 1,158,807 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 8,889,179 cases.

