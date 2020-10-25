India's COVID Recovery Rate At 90%: Union Health Ministry

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that India's recovery rate from coronavirus has reached a milestone at 90 per cent with 62,077 people recovering in the last 24 hours.

"India records a new milestone: Recovery Rate touches 90%; 62,077 recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours; new confirmed cases stand at 50,129," the Health Ministry wrote on Twitter.

#IndiaFightsCorona#Unite2FightCorona



India records a new Milestone: Recovery Rate touches 90.00%.



62,077 have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases stand at 50,129. https://t.co/mh6XkaXf8B pic.twitter.com/U4SMWEfcCA — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) October 25, 2020

The ministry added that the rate at which active cases are reported is going down, and the total number of active cases has been maintained below the 7 lakh mark for three consecutive days now, reported Hindustan Times. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India in his monthly radio show 'Mann ki Baat' said that due to the pandemic, we have to stay indoors at a time when the streets would be crowded with people. He urged the people to take precautionary measures during the festivities. The government has stated that 75 per cent of the new recovered cases are from 10 states that are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh with Maharashtra leading the group with more than 10,000 recoveries in one day. According to the government data, India took three months to achieve 30 lakh recoveries from 1 lakh between July and September whereas it surpassed 70 lah recoveries in one and a half months ending October. Active cases account for only 8.5 per cent of the total positive cases in the country. Kerala with more than 8,000 instances has the maximum number of cases followed by Maharashtra, which has more than 6,000 cases at present.

Also Read: Over 53,000 Fresh Infections In A Day As India's COVID Tally Passes 78 Lakh-Mark: 10 Points