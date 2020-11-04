India Records 46,253 Fresh COVID Cases, 514 Deaths In 24 Hours: 10 Points

India recorded a spike of 46,253 fresh coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the country's overall tally to 83.13 lakh, Health Ministry data showed on November 4.

The daily case count increased by 20 per cent, closer to the national weekly average of 45,000, after falling by 15 per cent on Monday, November 2. Fatalities due to COVID-19 rose to 514. With this, 1,23,611 have lost their lives to the deadly virus in India. Though active cases in India fell further to 5.3 lakh, the decline in numbers has slowed as the coronavirus case curve shows signs of flattening instead of a steady decline. Over 76.5 lakh people have recovered from COVID-19, with 53,357 people having been discharged in the last 24 hours. Kerala continues to top the daily tally among all states. Delhi recorded over 6,700 fresh COVID-19 cases for the first time on November 3 taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4 lakh. This is the first time when the number of daily cases has crossed the 6,000-mark. India's active COVID-19 cases have dropped below 5.5 lakh and now constitute 6.55 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has escalated to 91.96 per cent. With increasing recoveries every day and a fall in the mortality rate, the health ministry said, "India's steady trend of registering dipping active cases continues." Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal and Manipur are showing a rise in the number of active cases. However, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh are reporting a decline in the number of active cases in the last month.

Globally, 47.2 million people have been infected with COVID-19 and the death toll has topped 1.21 million.



