India Records 46,253 Fresh COVID Cases, 514 Deaths In 24 Hours: 10 Points

India recorded a spike of 46,253 fresh coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the country's overall tally to 83.13 lakh, Health Ministry data showed on November 4.
- The daily case count increased by 20 per cent, closer to the national weekly average of 45,000, after falling by 15 per cent on Monday, November 2.
- Fatalities due to COVID-19 rose to 514. With this, 1,23,611 have lost their lives to the deadly virus in India.
- Though active cases in India fell further to 5.3 lakh, the decline in numbers has slowed as the coronavirus case curve shows signs of flattening instead of a steady decline.
- Over 76.5 lakh people have recovered from COVID-19, with 53,357 people having been discharged in the last 24 hours.
- Kerala continues to top the daily tally among all states.
- Delhi recorded over 6,700 fresh COVID-19 cases for the first time on November 3 taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4 lakh. This is the first time when the number of daily cases has crossed the 6,000-mark.
- India's active COVID-19 cases have dropped below 5.5 lakh and now constitute 6.55 per cent of the total infections.
- The national COVID-19 recovery rate has escalated to 91.96 per cent.
- With increasing recoveries every day and a fall in the mortality rate, the health ministry said, "India's steady trend of registering dipping active cases continues."
- Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal and Manipur are showing a rise in the number of active cases. However, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh are reporting a decline in the number of active cases in the last month.
Globally, 47.2 million people have been infected with COVID-19 and the death toll has topped 1.21 million.
