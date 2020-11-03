Trending

India Records 38,310 Fresh COVID Infections, 15% Fewer Single-Day Cases In 24 Hours: 10 Points

This is also the first time in seven days when the single-day tally dropped below the 40,000 mark.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   3 Nov 2020 5:43 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-11-03T11:37:02+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Vinay Prabhakar | Creatives : Rajath
India added 38,310 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours and at least 490 people lost their lives to coronavirus during the same period, government data released on November 3 shows.

  1. The country has so far recorded a total of 82.67 lakh COVID cases with 1,23,097 coronavirus related fatalities.
  2. The single-day COVID tally is 15 per cent lower than Sunday's when the country added 45,231 fresh infections.
  3. This is also the first time in seven days when the single-day tally dropped below the 40,000 mark.
  4. The last time India recorded less than 38,000 cases was on October 27.
  5. Over 76 lakh coronavirus patients have recovered from COVID so far, pushing the recovery rate to 92%.
  6. Active COVID cases have come down to 5.41 lakh. The country's positivity rate has dropped to 3.7 per cent even as its death rate remained at 1.5 per cent.
  7. There has been a consistent drop in new cases in India since its mid-September peak of almost 1 lakh cases a day to a weekly average of 45,000 cases now.
  8. Kerala (4,138), Delhi (4,001) and West Bengal (3,957) have been experiencing a surge in their daily COVID cases for the past month, however, their daily cases have also witnessed a drop.
  9. Maharashtra (104), Chhattisgarh (58), West Bengal (57), Delhi (42) and Tamil Nadu (31) accounted for nearly 60 per cent of all fatalities in the country.
  10. Experts have warned that dropping temperature and laxity in practicing COVID protocols could lead to a spike in the winter months.

