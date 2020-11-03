India Records 38,310 Fresh COVID Infections, 15% Fewer Single-Day Cases In 24 Hours: 10 Points

India added 38,310 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours and at least 490 people lost their lives to coronavirus during the same period, government data released on November 3 shows.
- The country has so far recorded a total of 82.67 lakh COVID cases with 1,23,097 coronavirus related fatalities.
- The single-day COVID tally is 15 per cent lower than Sunday's when the country added 45,231 fresh infections.
- This is also the first time in seven days when the single-day tally dropped below the 40,000 mark.
- The last time India recorded less than 38,000 cases was on October 27.
- Over 76 lakh coronavirus patients have recovered from COVID so far, pushing the recovery rate to 92%.
- Active COVID cases have come down to 5.41 lakh. The country's positivity rate has dropped to 3.7 per cent even as its death rate remained at 1.5 per cent.
- There has been a consistent drop in new cases in India since its mid-September peak of almost 1 lakh cases a day to a weekly average of 45,000 cases now.
- Kerala (4,138), Delhi (4,001) and West Bengal (3,957) have been experiencing a surge in their daily COVID cases for the past month, however, their daily cases have also witnessed a drop.
- Maharashtra (104), Chhattisgarh (58), West Bengal (57), Delhi (42) and Tamil Nadu (31) accounted for nearly 60 per cent of all fatalities in the country.
- Experts have warned that dropping temperature and laxity in practicing COVID protocols could lead to a spike in the winter months.
