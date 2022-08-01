All section
India Celebrates Chabahar Day To Unlock Trade Potential, Enhance Connectivity With Central Asia

Image Credits: PIB

The Logical Indian Crew

India Celebrates Chabahar Day To Unlock Trade Potential, Enhance Connectivity With Central Asia

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  1 Aug 2022 7:35 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

“Chabahar Day” marks the beginning of INSTC - an Indian vision to economise cargo movement between India and Central Asia. The Chabahar Port in Iran is the commercial transit centre for the region, mainly Central Asia.

The Ministry of Port, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) on Sunday (July 31) observed 'Chabahar Day' in Mumbai to mark the Chabahar – Link to International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) – Connecting Central Asian Markets.

In his address, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that India's vision is to make Shahid Beheshti Port at Chabahar a transit hub and link it to INSTC to reach out to Central Asian Countries.

"Our vision is to make Chabahar Port a transit hub under the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) to reach out to CIS countries," Sonowal said, according to PIB.

Economising Cargo Movement Between India & Central Asia

"Chabahar Day" marks the beginning of INSTC - an Indian vision to economise cargo movement between India and Central Asia. The Chabahar Port in Iran is the commercial transit centre for the region, mainly Central Asia.

According to Wikipedia, India and Iran first agreed to plans to further develop Shahid Beheshti port in 2003. In October 2017, India's first shipment of wheat to Afghanistan was sent through the Chabahar Port. In December 2018, India took over the port's operations.

The Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister, Shripad Yesso Naik, said, "The idea of INSTC via the vibrant Shahid Beheshti Port at Chabahar in Iran is an idea to connect the two markets using a multi-modal logistical corridor".

Speaking at the event, he said it will rationalise the logistics cost, contributing to the trade volume between the two regions.

Thanking all the stakeholders' who have shown active support for the development of the Chabahar Port, he said, through combined efforts, a point of connectivity enhancing trade and commerce among India and Central Asian countries have been successfully developed.

Naik further urged all the representatives and stakeholders to come forward with suggestions to reduce the transportation time and cost to make a cheaper, shorter, faster and more reliable route from India to Iran and Central Asia.

Also Read: Madras HC Asks TN Govt To Appoint Psychiatric Counsellor In Each School After Recurring Suicide Incidents



Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Chabahar Day 
Chabahar Port 
Central Asia 
India-Asia Trade 

