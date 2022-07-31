All section
Caste discrimination
Madras HC Asks TN Govt To Appoint Psychiatric Counsellor In Each School After Recurring Suicide Incidents

Trending
Madras HC Asks TN Govt To Appoint Psychiatric Counsellor In Each School After Recurring Suicide Incidents

Tamil Nadu,  31 July 2022 12:33 AM GMT

Justice Kumar was hearing a plea filed by P Ramalingam, the father of the 17-year-old school girl. The court's comments come amidst recurring instances of suicide by school girls in the state.

The Tamil Nadu government, on July 29, was asked by the Madras High Court to consider appointing psychiatric counsellors to each school attached to hostels in the state.

Justice N Sathish Kumar asked the government to ensure that at least one such counsellor is appointed in each district.

What Did The Court Say?

The court was hearing a plea filed by P Ramalingam, the father of the 17-year-old school girl. The latter had allegedly died by suicide at her school premises in Chinna Salem in the Kallakurichi district on July 13.

The court's comments come amidst recurring instances of suicide by school girls, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

Justice Kumar said that the media should understand its responsibility towards society and that such events shouldn't be exaggerated and desist from inciting consequential violence, which results in encouraging such suicides.

Multiple Incidents

A 17-year-old boy was found dead at his home near Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district on July 26, the fifth case of suspected suicide reported in the state this month. A purported suicide note was recovered by the police from the boy's house, as reported by The Indian Express.

Another Class 12 girl died by suicide on July 25 near Virudhachalam in the Cuddalore district. On the same day, a 17-year-old girl was found dead in the hostel of a government-aided school in Tiruvallur district.

A few days back, an incident sparked large-scale violence with protesters ransacking the private school and many people when a Class 12 student died by suicide on July 12 in the hostel of a private school in the Kallakurichi district.

A similar incident occurred on July 6, when an 18-year-old student in Krishnagiri district died by suicide. It was reported that he found the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) difficult to score marks in.

Also Read: India's Military Spending In 2021 Ranked Third Highest Worldwide, After US & China: Centre

Writer : Tanmay Channa
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Madras High Court 
Tamil Nadu 
Suicide Case 
School 

